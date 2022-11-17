G20 Bali Summit 2022 | Here's what PM Modi gifted to world leaders

Moneycontrol News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his visit to Bali, Indonesia on November 16 after attending the G20 Summit. PM Modi presented gifts to the world leaders which reflected India’s rich culture and diversity comprising of traditional crafts manifested in the ubiquitous household products crafted with ingenuity from local leaders. Here's a look at the gifts PM Modi presented to the world leaders: (Image: AP)PM Modi gifted Kangra miniature paintings to US President Joe Biden. The painting is made by painters from Himachal Pradesh using natural colours. Kangra miniature paintings portray ‘Shringar Rasa’ and depict love on a natural backdrop. (Source: ANI)To his UK counterpart, Modi gifted handmade textile from Gujarat. The handmade textile of Gujarat meant to be an offering in the temple shrines called Mata ni Pachedi, crafted by the nomadic community of Waghris and was gifted to Rishi Sunak, who is the first Indian-origin PM of Britain. (Source: ANI)PM Narendra Modi gifted ‘Pithora’ to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. A Pithora is a ritualistic tribal folk art by the Rathwa artisans from Chhota Udaipur in Gujarat. These paintings are depictions of the cave paintings that tribals used to make reflecting the social, cultural and mythological life and beliefs of those tribals. (Source: ANI)The Indian prime minister gifted Patan Patola Dupatta (scarf) to Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, packed in a ‘Sadeli’ box. The Patan Patola textile was woven by the Salvi family in the Patan area of Northern Gujarat. (Source: ANI)PM Modi presented Agate Bowl from Kutch, Gujarat to French President Emmanuel Macron, Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong and German Chanellor Olaf Scholz. The semi-precious stone formed of chalcedonic-silica, is found in underground mines of Rajpipla and Ratanpur in riverbeds and extracted to produce a variety of ornamental objects. (Source: ANI)G20 Summit 2022 host Indonesian President Joko Widodo was presented with a silver bowl and kinnauri shawl of Himachal Pradesh. The designs of the shawls show influence from Central Asia and Tibet. The silver bowl is a centuries-old craft perfected by the traditional and highly skilled metalsmiths of the Surat region in Gujarat. (Source: ANI)PM Modi gifted Kanal Brass set to Spain Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez after concluding G20 Summit. Kanal is a large, straight brass trumpet, played in parts of Himalayan India. The traditional musical instruments are now increasingly used as décor objects and are manufactured in the Mandi and Kullu districts of Himachal Pradesh by skilled metal craftsperson. (Source: ANI)