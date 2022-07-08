In Pics | Key highlights of Shinzo Abe’s tenure as Japan’s Prime Minister

Moneycontrol News

The lawmaker first became premier in 2006, lasting just a year before returning for a rare second stint in 2012 pledging to revive a stagnant economy, loosen the limits of a post-World War Two pacifist constitution and restore traditional values. Abe had angered neighbours South Korea and China — along with many Japanese — with his nationalistic rhetoric and calls to revise the country’s pacifist constitution. (Photo by Ole Jensen - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)In 2013, a year after his re-election, Abe launched his three-pronged “Abenomics” strategy to beat persistent deflation and revive economic growth with hyper-easy monetary policy and fiscal spending, along with structural reform to cope with a fast-aging, shrinking population. (File image)Between 2014 and 2020, Abe developed close relations with the then United States President Donald Trump, with a focus on strengthening US-Japan ties. Besides, not only had he successfully brought former US president Barack Obama to Hiroshima in 2016 but had also made a joint pilgrimage to Pearl Harbor. (Image: AP/PTI)He was instrumental in winning the 2020 Olympics for Tokyo, cherishing a wish to preside over the Games, and even appeared as Nintendo video game character Mario during the Olympic handover at Rio, the 2016 host. (Image: AP)Though Abe (Left) sought to improve ties with China (Right: Xi Jinping) and South Korea, where bitter wartime memories run deep, he riled both neighbours in 2013 by visiting Tokyo’s Yasukuni Shrine, seen by Beijing and Seoul as a symbol of Japan’s past militarism. In later years, he refrained from visiting in person and instead sent ritual offerings. (File Image)India-Japan ties were upgraded to a ‘global and strategic partnership’ by Shinzo Abe and Manmohan Singh in 2006 – the year that Abe first became prime minister. In 2007, Abe became the first-ever Japanese PM to address a joint session of the Indian Parliament, when he made the famous “Confluence of the Two Seas” speech (File image)