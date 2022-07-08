English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:\Option Writing Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal: a session power packed with lots of intelligence and tactics required to sell write options, on 13th July at 5pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

    In Pics | Key highlights of Shinzo Abe’s tenure as Japan’s Prime Minister

    Shinzo Abe, 67, passed away on July 8 after sustaining bullet injuries in an attempted assassination while he was campaigning in the Nara region of Japan. The country’s longest-serving prime minister, he is credited with bringing a degree of stability to Japan following a period of economic malaise.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 08, 2022 / 06:13 PM IST
    The lawmaker first became premier in 2006, lasting just a year before returning for a rare second stint in 2012 pledging to revive a stagnant economy, loosen the limits of a post-World War Two pacifist constitution and restore traditional values. Abe had angered neighbours South Korea and China — along with many Japanese — with his nationalistic rhetoric and calls to revise the country’s pacifist constitution. (Photo by Ole Jensen - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
    The lawmaker first became premier in 2006, lasting just a year before returning for a rare second stint in 2012 pledging to revive a stagnant economy, loosen the limits of a post-World War Two pacifist constitution and restore traditional values. Abe had angered neighbours South Korea and China — along with many Japanese — with his nationalistic rhetoric and calls to revise the country’s pacifist constitution. (Photo by Ole Jensen - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
    File image
    In 2013, a year after his re-election, Abe launched his three-pronged “Abenomics” strategy to beat persistent deflation and revive economic growth with hyper-easy monetary policy and fiscal spending, along with structural reform to cope with a fast-aging, shrinking population. (File image)
    Between 2014 and 2020, Abe had developed close relations with then United States-president Donald Trump, with focus on strengthening US Japan-US ties. Besides, not only had he successfully brought former US president Barack Obama to Hiroshima in 2016 but had also made a joint pilgrimage to the Pearl Harbor. (Image: AP/PTI)
    Between 2014 and 2020, Abe developed close relations with the then United States President Donald Trump, with a focus on strengthening US-Japan ties. Besides, not only had he successfully brought former US president Barack Obama to Hiroshima in 2016 but had also made a joint pilgrimage to Pearl Harbor. (Image: AP/PTI)
    He was instrumental in winning the 2020 Olympics for Tokyo, cherishing a wish to preside over the Games and even appeared as Nintendo video game character Mario during the Olympic handover at Rio, the 2016 host.(Image: AP)
    He was instrumental in winning the 2020 Olympics for Tokyo, cherishing a wish to preside over the Games, and even appeared as Nintendo video game character Mario during the Olympic handover at Rio, the 2016 host. (Image: AP)
    Though Abe (Left) sought to improve ties with China (Right: Xi Jinping) and South Korea, where bitter wartime memories run deep, he riled both neighbours in 2013 by visiting Tokyo’s Yasukuni Shrine, seen by Beijing and Seoul as a symbol of Japan’s past militarism. In later years, he refrained from visiting in person and instead sent ritual offerings. (File Image)
    Though Abe (Left) sought to improve ties with China (Right: Xi Jinping) and South Korea, where bitter wartime memories run deep, he riled both neighbours in 2013 by visiting Tokyo’s Yasukuni Shrine, seen by Beijing and Seoul as a symbol of Japan’s past militarism. In later years, he refrained from visiting in person and instead sent ritual offerings. (File Image)
    Shinzo Abe and PM Narendra Modi_AFP
    India-Japan ties were upgraded to a ‘global and strategic partnership’ by Shinzo Abe and Manmohan Singh in 2006 – the year that Abe first became prime minister. In 2007, Abe became the first-ever Japanese PM to address a joint session of the Indian Parliament, when he made the famous “Confluence of the Two Seas” speech (File image)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Japan #Shinzo Abe #Slideshow
    first published: Jul 8, 2022 05:56 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.