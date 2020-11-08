From one of the youngest senators to the oldest US President - this is Joe Biden's journey

Joe Biden had several tragic events in his life where his first wife Neilia Hunter and thirteen months old daughter Naomi died in a car crash. In 2015, he lost his son Beau Biden from his second wife Jill Jacobs to brain tumour. Professionally, he has been a successful man. In 2017, he was also awarded with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. And now at the age of 77, he will serve as the President of the United States of America. (Image: NW18 Creative)