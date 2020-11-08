From one of the youngest senators to the oldest US President - this is Joe Biden's journey

Here's a look at Joe Biden's journey from one the youngest senators to oldest US President. Moneycontrol News Democrat Party candidate Joe Biden defeated incumbent Republican US President Donald Trump in the closely-fought presidential election. The 77-year-old former US vice president became the 46th president of the United States. After defeating Trump, Biden in his victory speech made his intentions clear that it was the time to make amends and to heal. Here's a look at Joe Biden's journey from one of the youngest senators to now the oldest US President. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Joe Biden was born in 1942 to a Catholic family in Pennsylvania. In the year 1972, he was elected as the youngest US senator for the state of Delaware from where he got re-elected six times. (Image: NW18 Creative) Joe Biden served in the US senate from 1973-2009. (Image: NW18 Creative) Joe Biden had contested for the Democratic Presidential nomination in the year 1988 and 2008 but was unsuccessful. He served the Vice President of United states from 2009-2016 under the presidency of Barack Obama. (Image: NW18 Creative) Joe Biden had several tragic events in his life where his first wife Neilia Hunter and thirteen months old daughter Naomi died in a car crash. In 2015, he lost his son Beau Biden from his second wife Jill Jacobs to brain tumour. Professionally, he has been a successful man. In 2017, he was also awarded with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. And now at the age of 77, he will serve as the President of the United States of America. (Image: NW18 Creative) First Published on Nov 8, 2020 01:06 pm