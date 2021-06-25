From New Delhi to Seoul, here's Asia in pics from last week

From Apple's Daily last issue to people protesting People against the July opening of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to Buddha's birthday celebrations, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in Asia and Pacific. In this picture, last issue of Apple Daily arrive at a newspaper booth in Hong Kong, early Thursday, June 24, 2021. Hong Kong's pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper will stop publishing Thursday, following last week's arrest of five editors and executives and the freezing of $2.3 million in assets under the city's year-old national security law. (Image: AP)

A girl looks out through a hole in the wall of her house as a health worker prepares for COVID-19 testing in Jamsoti village, Uttar Pradesh state, India, on June 9, 2021. India's vaccination efforts are being undermined by widespread hesitancy and fear of the jabs, fueled by misinformation and mistrust. That's especially true in rural India, where two-thirds of the country’s nearly 1.4 billion people live. (Image: AP)

A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus and a child stand near a Communist Party's flag on display at an exhibition promoting China's achievement under communist party from 1921 to 2021, in Beijing on Sunday, June 20, 2021. Authorities are gearing up to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of China's ruling Communist Party, which will be observed on July 1. (Image: AP)

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks during a press conference in Hong Kong on Monday, June 21, 2021. (Image: AP)

Members of the Tibetan Buddhist faithful pay their respects at a holy site at the base of the Potala Palace in Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region, as seen during a rare government-led tour of the region for foreign journalists on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Long defined by its Buddhist culture, Tibet is facing a push for assimilation and political orthodoxy under China's ruling Communist Party. (Image: AP)

People against the July opening of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, gather to protest around the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building during a demonstration on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Tokyo. (Image: AP)

Residents gather to watch firework rehearsals ahead of the upcoming 100th anniversary of the founding of China's ruling Communist Party in Beijing on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Chinese authorities have closed Beijing's central Tiananmen Square to the public, eight days ahead of a major celebration being planned to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Communist Party. (Image: AP)

Workers wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus remove lanterns following Buddha's birthday celebrations at the Chogye Temple in Seoul on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (Image: AP)