From Diwali in India to US Presidential Elections broadcast in Tokyo, last week in pictures

Ethnic Armenian soldiers walk along the road near the border between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. Azerbaijan's president says forces have taken control of the strategically key city of Shushi in Nagorno-Karabakh, but a Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman said on Facebook that "fighting in Shushi is continuing." Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been under control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994. (Image: AP Photo)