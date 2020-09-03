From Ambani twins to Tasnim Motala: These are the ten figures named in Fortune’s 40 under 40 list across various categories

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's twin children Isha and Akash have debuted on Fortune's '40 Under 40' list of influential people around the globe. (Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Moneycontrol.)
Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani | Category: Technology | Company: Reliance Industries | As Jio board members, they helped seal the company’s recent megadeal with Facebook—$5.7 billion for a 9.99% stake—plus major follow-on investments from marquee tech titans like Google, Qualcomm, and Intel. Recently, Akash and Isha helped launch Jio Mart, a venture that aims to challenge Amazon and Walmart’s Flipkart for command of India’s massive and fast-growing online shopping market. (Image: Reuters)
Adar Poonawalla | Category: Healthcare | Company: Serum Institute of India | Adar is the CEO of his family-owned company, which is the world’s largest manufacturer of vaccines. The Serum Institute of India (SII), has long played a vital role in global public health. The company is also working to develop a couple of COVID-19 vaccines itself. (Image: Twitter)
Byju Raveendran | Category: Education, Technology | Company: Byju | The company has become India’s biggest ed-tech company, helping millions of students prep and study for the most important exams while teaching them a thing or two about core topics like mathematics and science. The red-hot education startup has raised over $1 billion and is now worth more than $10 billion and is aiming to expand Byju’s into new countries like the United States and the United Kingdom. (Image: Getty Images)
Dhaval Shah and Dharmil Sheth | Category: Healthcare | Company: PharmEasy | Dhaval Shah (the doctor) and Dharmil Sheth (the engineer) have created a pharmaceutical delivery company with an emphasis on logistics. The Mumbai-based firm serves India and has been around since 2015, but its services have taken on an essential prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic. It reportedly serves more than 700 cities, delivering both medications and diagnostic services, and has raised more than $300 million. (Image: Forbes)
Ambar Bhattacharyya | Category: Healthcare | Company: Maverick Ventures | The $382 million San Francisco–based fund focuses on a stable of healthcare firms. Telemedicine is one of the biggest focal point of the company and Ambar has plenty of experience in this field. In the 12 years of Bhattacharyya’s part in venture capital world, he’s been involved with six companies. He has also led investments with startups such as Artemis Health, Caribou Biosciences, Centivo, Cityblock Health, Collective Medical Technologies, Docent Health, hims and hers, Homology Medicines, and Notable Health. (Image: Fortune)
Beyonce Knowles-Carter | Category: Media and Entertainment | She has six consecutive No. 1 albums and 70 Grammy nominations. In April she became one of the first celebrities to speak out about the pandemic’s disproportionate impact on Black and brown communities, donating $6 million in partnership with Twitter to aid coronavirus relief efforts. (Image: Reuters)
Issa Rae | Category: Media and Entertainment | The actor, writer and producer, Rae, has been on a mission to tell universal stories with Black casts, signing on as an executive producer for HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show while running Color Creative, a production company dedicated to developing and showcasing the work of minority writers. (Image: Forbes)
Bhaskar Sunkara | Category: Government and politics | Company: Jacobin Magazine | The leading leftist publication holds great political influence among the growing progressive sect of the Democratic Party. The publication, which examines current events and culture from a socialist slant, has a current print run of 60,000 subscribers per issue and about 2 million website views per month. (Image: Fortune)
Akshay Naheta | Category: Finance | Company: SoftBank Group | Akshay was recently appointed by the CEO Masayoshi Son as a vice president after the shares of the Japanese telecom giant SoftBank Group sank amid the coronavirus pandemic. The move placed Naheta in a key position, helping implement the company’s multibillion plan to win back shareholder confidence. (Image: Fortune)
Tasnim Motala | Category: Government and politics | Company: Howard University School of Law’s Thurgood Marshall Civil Rights Center | As the Thurgood Marshall teaching fellow at Howard University School of Law, Tasnim Motala oversees the school’s Human and Civil Rights Clinic, where she trains students to fight against police brutality, mass incarceration, and unconstitutional prison conditions. She also works with community groups to campaign for the Black Rights Movement. (Image: Fortune)
First Published on Sep 3, 2020 06:45 pm