From Ambani twins to Tasnim Motala: These are the ten figures named in Fortune’s 40 under 40 list across various categories

Byju Raveendran | Category: Education, Technology | Company: Byju | The company has become India’s biggest ed-tech company, helping millions of students prep and study for the most important exams while teaching them a thing or two about core topics like mathematics and science. The red-hot education startup has raised over $1 billion and is now worth more than $10 billion and is aiming to expand Byju’s into new countries like the United States and the United Kingdom. (Image: Getty Images)