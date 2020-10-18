Fresh COVID-19 curfew in France produces eerie quiet on streets of Paris

France is deploying 12,000 extra police to enforce the curfew. Moneycontrol News A month-long curfew to stem the flow of record new coronavirus infections in France came into force on October 16 at midnight. (Image: AP) The measure was announced by French President Emmanuel Macron to curb the resurgent coronavirus as new infections peaked to over 30,000 a day. Macron said the curfews were needed to stop local hospitals from becoming overrun. (Image: AP) France is deploying 12,000 extra police to enforce the curfew, which has come into effect in Paris and eight other French cities. (Image: AP) French restaurants, cinemas and theatres are trying to figure out how to survive the new measures. (Image: AP) Nearly 20 million people are covered by the curfew and eerily deserted scenes were observed in Marseille, Lyon, Lille and Toulouse as well. (Image: AP) Many bar and restaurant owners have bristled at the order. An earlier months-long lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus in the spring devastated the sector. (Image: AP) Waiters close a bar terrace in Paris. The new curfew will be in place until 6 a.m. daily. (Image: AP) France has seen more than 33,300 confirmed deaths in the pandemic, the fourth-highest death toll in Europe. (Image: AP) First Published on Oct 18, 2020 07:09 pm