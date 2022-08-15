French wildfire stops expanding; workers seek to tame it

Associated Press

A major wildfire that ravaged pine forests in a tourist-beloved area of southwestern France has stopped expanding after rain fell and firefighters worked on August 14 to tame it. (Image: SDIS 33 via AP)Ronan Léaustic, an official in the Gironde region, said 8,000 evacuated residents have been authorized to come back home. (Image: SDIS 33 via AP)The fire in the Gironde and Landes regions has burned more than 74 square kilometers (29 square miles) since August 9. (Image: SDIS 33 via AP)Marc Vermeulen, commander of the Gironde fire brigade, said the blaze is not extinguished yet and is still burning underground, where there is a lot of peat. Roads in the area have been reopened to residents only and going into the forest remains forbidden. (Image: SDIS 33 via AP)More than 360 firefighters arrived in France on August 12 from Germany, Romania, Poland, and Austria to help battle the fire, joining over 1,000 French firefighters already at the site. Greece and Italy each sent two specialized Canadair aircraft. (Image: SDIS 33 via AP)A series of heat waves have compounded a critical drought that has hit much of Europe, creating prime wildfire conditions. (Image: SDIS 33 via AP)The Gironde region was hit last month by giant wildfires that forced the evacuation of more than 39,000 people. (Image: SDIS 33 via AP)More than 600 square kilometers (232 square miles) of the forest has burned so far this year in France, more than any other year in the past decade, according to the European Forest Fire Information System. (Image: SDIS 33 via AP)The European Union’s Earth-monitoring Copernicus program said satellite observations showed estimated carbon emissions from wildfires in France during June, July and August were the highest since 2003, reflecting the severity of this year’s fire season. (Image: SDIS 33 via AP)