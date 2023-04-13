In Pics: Protesters march against French President Macron's plan to raise pension age

1/7

Protesters opposed to President Emmanuel Macron’s unpopular plan to raise the retirement age in France marched on April 13 in cities and towns around France in a final show of anger before a decision is taken on whether the measure meets constitutional standards. (Source: AP)

Hours before the Paris march went underway, protesters piled bags of garbage in front of the Constitutional Council, which is expected to decide on April 14 whether to nip any or all parts of the legislation. (Source: AP)

The trash piles were cleaned up but signalled the start of a new strike by garbage collectors that was timed to start with Thursday’s nationwide protests marches. A previous strike last month left the streets of the French capital filled with mounds of reeking waste. (Source: AP)

“The mobilization is far from over,” the leader of the CGT union, Sophie Binet, said at a trash incineration site south of Paris where several hundred protesters blocked garbage trucks. “As long as this reform isn’t withdrawn, the mobilization will continue in one form or another.” (Source: AP)

CGT has been the backbone of the protest and strike movement challenging Macron's plan to increase France's retirement age from 62 to 64. Eight unions have organised protests since January 2023 in a rare voice of unity. Student unions have joined in. (Source: AP)

Unions hoped for a strong turnout on April 13 to pressure both the government and the members of the Constitutional Council tasked with studying the text of the pension reform plan. Opponents challenged the government’s choice to include the pension plan in a budget bill, which significantly accelerated the legislative process. (Source: AP)

Protests and labour strikes sometimes hobbled public transportation in Paris, but Metro trains were mostly running smoothly on April 13. The civil aviation authority asked airports in Toulouse, Bordeaux, and Nantes to reduce air traffic by 20 percent. (Source: AP)

Associated Press