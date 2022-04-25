France Election | All you need to know about French President Emmanuel Macron who won a historic second term

Moneycontrol News

From a "political outsider" to France’s first President to win a second term in two decades, Emmanuel Macron’s political journey is as unconventional as it gets. (Image: News18 Creative)Macron won his first term as President of France in 2017 at age 39. He became the youngest president in French history and the youngest French head of state since Napoleon. (Image: News18 Creative)Macron is the first French president to win e-election in two decades since Jacques Chirac in 2002. (Image: News18 Creative)Macron has established himself as a centrist i.e. “neither left, nor right”, an ideology that has gained traction among the French population. (Image: News18 Creative)Macron holds a diploma in piano studies, masters degrees in Philosophy and Public Administration. (Image: News18 Creative)Although raised in a non-religious family, Macron was baptized a Catholic by his own request at age 12. Now he is an agnostic. (Image: News18 Creative)