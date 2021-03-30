For migrants at the US-Mexico border, it is both opportunity and risk

A new US president promised to dismantle his predecessor’s policies governing asylum seekers who arrive at the southern border. Exactly who the new administration is allowing into the country is unknown, but thousands of children from Central America and Mexico who arrived in recent weeks are now in US custody. Some families have been sent to relatives in the US while they wait for asylum court appointments. And thousands of others have been expelled, mostly to Mexico, where they will decide whether to cross again or return home. (Image: AP)

For many Americans, the scenes unfolding at the US-Mexico border are visceral and jarring. A 7-year old girl from Honduras walking in the darkness to keep up with strangers she met on the perilous journey from northern Mexico to Texas. A migrant woman deported from the US crying at a park across the international bridge in Mexico. A group of men standing in the shadows of the border wall after being spotted — and soon-to-be deported — by US Customs and Border Protection agents. For those crossing, particularly unaccompanied children, there are opportunities and risks. (Image: AP)

Migration flows at the US-Mexico border are increasing for the third time in seven years under Republican and Democratic presidents. Unlike the Trump administration, President Joe Biden has chosen not to expel immigrant children. And new rules put in place by the Biden administration mean some families with “acute vulnerabilities” are being released to family in the US and allowed to pursue asylum, while others in almost identical circumstances are not. (Image: AP)

For migrant children and teens journeying from Mexico to the US, there is uncertainty, fear, hope and lots of waiting. On a recent day at a plaza near the McAllen-Hidalgo International Bridge point of entry into the US, a deported migrant boy launched a paper plane into the air while playing with other migrant children in Reynosa, Mexico. (Image: AP)

Migrant families, mostly from Central American countries, wade through shallow waters after being delivered by smugglers on small inflatable rafts on US soil in Roma, Texas on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (Image: AP)

As soon as the sun sets, at least 100 migrants crossed through the Rio Grande river by smugglers into the United States. (Image: AP)

Migrants are seen in a green area outside of a soft-sided detention center after they were taken into custody while trying to sneak into the US on Friday, March 19, 2021, in Donna, Texas (Image: AP)

Personal items belonging to migrants lie discarded on the ground after they were smuggled to US soil near the banks of the Rio Grande river in Roma, Texas on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Roma, a town of 10,000 people with historic buildings and boarded-up storefronts in Texas' Rio Grande Valley, is the latest epicenter of illegal crossings, where growing numbers of families and children are entering the United States to seek asylum. (Image: AP)

A US Customs and Border Protection officer talks to migrants after they were detained and taken into custody on Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Abram-Perezville, Texas. (Image: AP)

Genesis Cuellar, 8, a migrant from El Salvador, sits in a waiting area to be processed by Team Brownsville, a humanitarian group, helping migrants released from US Customs and Border Protection custody, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Brownsville, Texas. The group will facilitate travel so that Cuellar, who is traveling with her mother, Ana Icela Cuellar, can be reunited with her her brother, Andy Nathanael, 4, and their father Marvin Giovani Perez Bonilla, who have been residing in Maryland after being released from custody. The Cuellar family separated in August of 2020, when they tried to cross the US-Mexico border. (Image: AP)