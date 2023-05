1/7 India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 11 invited Japanese investors and business leaders to explore investment opportunities in the country, saying that New Delhi is easing a lot of restrictions and ensuring overall ease of doing business in its walk towards Amrit Kaal. (Image: Twitter @FinMinIndia)

2/7 Indian government describes ‘Amrit Kaal’, as the 25-year period culminating in the centenary of the country’s independence. Sitharaman is on a two-day official visit to Niigata, Japan, for a 'Dialogue with partner countries' at the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting on May 12. (Image: Twitter @FinMinIndia)

3/7 Sitharaman arrived at Haneda Airport at Tokyo in Japan on May 11 where she was received and welcomed by Indian Ambassador to Japan and Marshall Islands, Sibi George. (Image: Twitter @FinMinIndia)

4/7 India is an invitee to G 7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting. The G7 meeting is chaired by Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and the Governor of the Bank of Japan Kazuo Ueda. (Image: Twitter @FinMinIndia)

5/7 Interacting with a group of investors and business leaders on the theme of ‘Rising Investment Opportunities: Destination India’, Sitharaman talked about the initiatives of the Indian government towards building India in ‘Amrit Kaal’. (Image: Twitter @FinMinIndia)

6/7 She further said the Union Budget presented by her in February was prepared keeping in mind the needs of the next 25 years to help India become a developed nation by 2047. (Image: Twitter @FinMinIndia)