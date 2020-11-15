Five biggest threats to planet Earth right now - climate change comes last on this list!

Here's a look at the five biggest threats to Earth’s biodiversity and the impact each has had globally. Moneycontrol News Climate change and air pollution has been a cause of major concern across the world as it is causing damage to the Earth's biodiversity. But according to the recent study conducted by the World Wildlife Fund's (WWF) Living Planet Report 2020, there is more than just climate change which is causing threat to the planet Earth. Here's a look at the five biggest threats to Earth’s biodiversity and the impact each has had globally. (Image: Moneycontrol) Climate change is at no 5 that effects a 6 percent threat to the Earth's biodiversity. It triggers irregular seasonal change such as migration and reproduction causing it to happen at the wrong time. (Image: Moneycontrol) Pollution ranks at no 4 that is responsible for a 7 percent threat to the Earth's biodiversity. Pollution can directly affect a species by making the environment unsuitable for its survival for example, an oil spill. It can also affect a species indirectly, by affecting food availability or reproductive performance, thus reducing population numbers over time. (Image: AP) Invasive species is on the third place with an average of 13 percent threat to the Earth's biodiversity. They can disrupt native species by introducing diseases, preying on native species and taking up space, food and other recourses. (Image: Reuters) Species overexploitation is the second biggest threat with a contribution of 24 percent danger to Earth's biodiversity. There are two ways of overexploitation: direct and indirect. Direct overexploitation is when species is targeted for sustenance or trade whereas indirect overexploitation occurs when non-target species are killed unintentionally, for example as bycatch in fisheries. (Image: AP) Changes in land and sea use: According to the WWF report, changes in land and sea use account for the largest portion of threat to biodiversity with 50 percent recorded on average. This refers to modification of the environment where a species lives by logging, housing development, commercial development, unsustainable agriculture, energy production, transportation and mining. For freshwater habitats, fragmentation of rivers and streams and abstraction of water are common threats. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Nov 15, 2020 03:47 pm