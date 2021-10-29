MARKET NEWS

English
Facebook Inc. changes its name to Meta; a look at its history, key milestones and controversies

Facebook Inc. is now called Meta Platforms Inc., or Meta for short, to reflect what CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on October 28 is its commitment to developing the new surround-yourself technology known as the "metaverse." But the social network itself will still be called Facebook. Let’s take a look at Facebook’s history, key milestones and controversies.

Moneycontrol News
October 29, 2021 / 08:04 PM IST
