Explainer: Why has Facebook blocked news in Australia; here's everything you need to know

The lowdown: Australia news media code – what is it, how will it be implemented, will the FB ban impact the users, and more.

Moneycontrol News
February 18, 2021 / 07:56 PM IST
FB has responded to a proposed media bargaining code which looks to force tech giants to pay for news stories on their platforms. What is the row about? How did it escalate to this point? Here’s everything you need to about why has FB blocked news in Australia. (Image: News18 Creative)
Facebook (FB) has responded to a proposed media bargaining code which looks to force tech giants to pay for news stories on their platforms. What is the row about? How did it escalate to this point? Here’s everything you need to about why has FB blocked news in Australia. (Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative
(Image: News18 Creative
(Image: News18 Creative
(Image: News18 Creative
(Image: News18 Creative
(Image: News18 Creative
(Image: News18 Creative
(Image: News18 Creative
(Image: News18 Creative
(Image: News18 Creative
