Explainer: What is G7 bloc? How many times have Indian PMs attended the G7 summit? Here’s a quick guide

Moneycontrol News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Germany to attend the 48th G7 summit. Here’s a quick guide to everything you need to know about this informal bloc of industrialised democracies. (Image: News18 Creative)The G7 is an informal grouping of seven advanced economies. Russia belonged to the forum from 1998 through 2014, when the bloc was known as the Group of Eight (G8). It was suspended following its annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea region. (Image: News18 Creative)The G7 is not a formal institution with a charter and a secretariat. The presidency rotates annually among member states. (Image: News18 Creative)G7 accounts for 10 percent of the world’s population, 31 percent of global GDP and 21 percent of global carbon dioxide emissions. (Image: News18 Creative)For the 2022 summit, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has invited India, Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa as partner countries. (Image: News18 Creative)Prime Minster Narendra Modi participated in the 2021 summit virtually due to Covid-19. The 2020 summit was canceled due to the pandemic. (Image: News18 Creative)