Explainer: Here’s all you need to understand why ice-cream doesn’t actually cool you down

Reaching out for ice cream to beat the heat may seem logical, but do these iced treats really cool you down? It doesn’t. In fact, it makes your body warmer. Here’s an explainer to it. (Image: News18 Creative)When you eat something, your body works to digest it. This process uses energy and raises the temperature. Some food use more energy to digest and some require less, like foods that contain more fat, protein and carbohydrates require the body to work harder to digest. (Image: News18 Creative)Ice cream has a cooling effect in your mouth but has high fat levels and requires your body to work harder to digest and hence causes your body to heat up. (Image: News18 Creative)