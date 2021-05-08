MARKET NEWS

Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
Here is why the US decision to back TRIPS waiver for COVID-19 vaccines is crucial

The US has been non-committal about India’s move to get Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) waiver to COVID-19 vaccines at WTO. Now it has decided to offer its support to the proposal.

Moneycontrol News
May 08, 2021 / 03:16 PM IST
The US, for a long time, remained non-committal on India’s move to get TRIPS waiver to COVID-19 vaccines at WTO. Now it has decided to offer its support to the proposal. (Image: News18 Creative)
The TRIPS Agreement comes into effect in 1995. It required states to put in place robust patent regimes and extended the length of patent protection to twenty years. In practice, it is rare and often ends up in long and expensive lawsuits by unwilling pharma biggies. (Image: News18 Creative)
In October 2020, India and South Africa approached the WTO calling on it to waive parts of the agreement on TRIPS, including patents, copyright etc. (Image: News18 Creative)
A small but powerful group of nations opposed the move claiming that a ban would stifle innovation at pharmaceutical companies. (Image: News18 Creative)
Biden administration decides to support the proposal to temporarily waive some Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) rules amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Image: News18 Creative)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #Slideshow #TRIPS #TRIPS Agreement #United States #US President Joe Biden #World News
first published: May 8, 2021 03:14 pm

