Here is why the US decision to back TRIPS waiver for COVID-19 vaccines is crucial

The US has been non-committal about India’s move to get a TRIPS waiver for COVID-19 vaccines at WTO. Now it has decided to offer its support to the proposal. (Image: News18 Creative)

The TRIPS agreement came into effect in 1995. It required states to put in place robust patent regimes and extended the length of patent protection to 20 years. In practice, it is rare and often ends up in long and expensive lawsuits by unwilling pharma biggies. (Image: News18 Creative)

In October 2020, India and South Africa approached the WTO calling on it to waive parts of the agreement on TRIPS, including patents, copyright etc. (Image: News18 Creative)

A small but powerful group of nations opposed the move claiming that a ban would stifle innovation at pharmaceutical companies. (Image: News18 Creative)