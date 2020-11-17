PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
DIWALI OFFER :Be a Pro and get Voot Select. Subscribe Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld
Last Updated : Nov 17, 2020 07:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Exercise MALABAR 2020 | Navies of India, Australia, US and Japan take part in the second phase of Malabar naval exercise

Phase 2 of Exercise MALABAR 2020 will witness joint operations, centered around the Vikramaditya Carrier Battle Group of the Indian Navy and Nimitz Carrier Strike Group of the US Navy.

Moneycontrol News
India, Australia, Japan and the United Sates started the second phase of a strategic navy drill on November 17. The second phase of Exercise Malabar 2020 is conducted in the Northern Arabian Sea from 17 to 20 November 2020. (Image: AFP)

India, Australia, Japan and the United Sates kick-started the second phase of a strategic navy drill on November 17. The second phase of Exercise MALABAR 2020 is conducted in the Northern Arabian Sea from 17 to 20 November 2020. (Image: AFP)

Taking forward the synergy achieved in the recently concluded Phase 1 of Exercise Malabar 2020, which was conducted in the Bay of Bengal from 03 to 06 November 2020, this phase will involve coordinated operations of increasing complexity between the navies of Australia, India, Japan and the United States. (Image: AFP)

Taking forward the synergy achieved in the recently concluded Phase 1 of Exercise MALABAR 2020, which was conducted in the Bay of Bengal from 03 to 06 November 2020, this phase will involve coordinated operations of increasing complexity between the navies of Australia, India, Japan and the United States. (Image: AFP)

Phase 2 of Exercise MALABAR 2020 will witness joint operations, centered around the Vikramaditya Carrier Battle Group of the Indian Navy and Nimitz Carrier Strike Group of the US Navy. (Image: Twitter @SpokespersonMoD)

Phase 2 of Exercise MALABAR 2020 will witness joint operations, centered around the Vikramaditya Carrier Battle Group of the Indian Navy and Nimitz Carrier Strike Group of the US Navy. (Image: Twitter @SpokespersonMoD)

The two carriers, along with other ships, submarine and aircraft of the participating navies, would be engaged in high intensity naval operations over four days. (Image: AFP)

The two carriers, along with other ships, submarine and aircraft of the participating navies, would be engaged in high intensity naval operations over four days. (Image: AFP)

The Malabar series of exercises, which began as an annual bilateral naval exercise between India and the US in 1992, has seen increasing scope and complexity over the years. (Image: Twitter @SpokespersonMoD)

The Malabar series of exercises, which began as an annual bilateral naval exercise between India and the US in 1992, has seen increasing scope and complexity over the years. (Image: Twitter @SpokespersonMoD)

The 24th edition of MALABAR, which is being presently undertaken, highlights enhanced convergence of views amongst the four vibrant democracies on maritime issues, and showcases their commitment to an open, inclusive Indo-Pacific and a rules-based international order. (Image: AFP)

The 24th edition of MALABAR, which is being presently undertaken, highlights enhanced convergence of views amongst the four vibrant democracies on maritime issues, and showcases their commitment to an open, inclusive Indo-Pacific and a rules-based international order. (Image: AFP)

First Published on Nov 17, 2020 07:51 pm

tags #Australian navy #Bilateral naval exercise #Indian Navy #Japan navy #Malabar 2020 series #Malabar series #Northern Arabian Sea #Slideshow #United Sates navy

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.