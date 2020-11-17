Exercise MALABAR 2020 | Navies of India, Australia, US and Japan take part in the second phase of Malabar naval exercise

Phase 2 of Exercise MALABAR 2020 will witness joint operations, centered around the Vikramaditya Carrier Battle Group of the Indian Navy and Nimitz Carrier Strike Group of the US Navy. Moneycontrol News India, Australia, Japan and the United Sates kick-started the second phase of a strategic navy drill on November 17. The second phase of Exercise MALABAR 2020 is conducted in the Northern Arabian Sea from 17 to 20 November 2020. (Image: AFP) Taking forward the synergy achieved in the recently concluded Phase 1 of Exercise MALABAR 2020, which was conducted in the Bay of Bengal from 03 to 06 November 2020, this phase will involve coordinated operations of increasing complexity between the navies of Australia, India, Japan and the United States. (Image: AFP) Phase 2 of Exercise MALABAR 2020 will witness joint operations, centered around the Vikramaditya Carrier Battle Group of the Indian Navy and Nimitz Carrier Strike Group of the US Navy. (Image: Twitter @SpokespersonMoD) The two carriers, along with other ships, submarine and aircraft of the participating navies, would be engaged in high intensity naval operations over four days. (Image: AFP) The Malabar series of exercises, which began as an annual bilateral naval exercise between India and the US in 1992, has seen increasing scope and complexity over the years. (Image: Twitter @SpokespersonMoD) The 24th edition of MALABAR, which is being presently undertaken, highlights enhanced convergence of views amongst the four vibrant democracies on maritime issues, and showcases their commitment to an open, inclusive Indo-Pacific and a rules-based international order. (Image: AFP) First Published on Nov 17, 2020 07:51 pm