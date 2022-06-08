EU agrees to use single charging ports for all devices; a look at what it means

Moneycontrol News

In a first-of-its-kind deal, EU countries and lawmakers on June 7 agreed to a single charging port for mobile phones, tablets and cameras. A look at what does it mean for the companies and consumers.All smartphones and tablets would have to use a common charger under the provisional June 7 European Union agreement.A look at the number of mobile phone sold in EU by charging port type (2018).The plan would force all companies – most notably Apple Inc – to make phones, tablets, e-readers and digital cameras that use the USB-C charger.Phones and tablet makers to comply by the fall of 2024, laptop producers to get 40 months after new rule go into effect.European consumers will be able to use a single charger for all their portable electronics, increasing convenience and reducing waste.