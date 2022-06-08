 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EU agrees to use single charging ports for all devices; a look at what it means

Jun 08, 2022 / 06:52 PM IST

As EU countries and lawmakers agreed to use a single charging ports for mobile phones, a look at what does it mean for the companies and consumers.

In a first-of-its-kind deal, EU countries and lawmakers on June 7 agreed to a single charging port for mobile phones, tablets and cameras. A look at what does it mean for the companies and consumers. All smartphones and tablets would have to use a common charger under the provisional June 7 European Union agreement. A look at the number of mobile phone sold in EU by charging port type (2018). The plan would force all companies – most notably Apple Inc – to make phones, tablets, e-readers and digital cameras that use the USB-C charger.
Phones and tablet makers to comply by the fall of 2024, laptop producers to get 40 months after new rule go into effect. European consumers will be able to use a single charger for all their portable electronics, increasing convenience and reducing waste.
