Escaping the Taliban: Evacuees flee Afghanistan

Afghans as well as foreign nationals flee Afghanistan after Taliban insurgents seized the capital Kabul, stunning the world with the pace of their takeover of the country

Reuters
August 19, 2021 / 05:34 PM IST
An Afghan child sleeps on the cargo floor of a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III, kept warm by the uniform of Airman First Class Nicolas Baron, C-17 loadmaster, during an evacuation flight from Kabul, Afghanistan, August 18. (Image: Reuters)
People who have been evacuated from Afghanistan arrive at Roissy Charles-de-Gaulle airport after Taliban insurgents entered Afghanistan's capital Kabul, near Paris, France, August 18. (Image: Reuters)
People embrace after disembarking a Lufthansa plane transporting evacuees from Kabul, Afghanistan, at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany August 18. (Image: Reuters)
U.S. Embassy personnel from Afghanistan board a Qatar Airways flight to Kuwait at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar August 17. (Image: Reuters)
People who were evacuated from Kabul wave from inside the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) bus as it leaves the Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad, India, August 17. (Image: Reuters)
Nepali men react upon their arrival after being evacuated from Afghanistan, at Tribhuvan International Airport, in Kathmandu, Nepal August 17. (Image: Reuters)
People disembark the RAF Voyager aircraft, upon arrival from Afghanistan, at the RAF Brize Norton, in Oxfordshire, Britain, August 17. (Image: Reuters)
People who have been evacuated from Afghanistan arrive at Roissy Charles-de-Gaulle airport after Taliban insurgents entered Afghanistan's capital Kabul, in Paris, France, August 17. (Image: Reuters)
People embrace as evacuated Italian people return to Italy after Taliban insurgents entered Afghanistan's capital Kabul, in Rome, Italy, August 16. (Image: Reuters)
Carabinieri paramilitary police officers escort people outside Fiumicino airport as their return to Italy after Taliban insurgents entered Afghanistan's capital Kabul, in Rome, Italy, August 16. (Image: Reuters)
A Marine assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) processes an evacuee at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, in this photo taken on August 15 and released by U.S. Navy on August 18. (Image: Reuters)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division stand security at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 15. (Image: Reuters)
Marines of the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) process Department of State personnel for evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, in this photo taken on August 15 and released by U.S. Navy on August 18. (Image: Reuters)
Afghan refugees who supported Canada’s mission in Afghanistan wait to board buses after arriving in Canada at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada August 13. (Image: Reuters)
Tags: #Afghanistan #Afghanistan refugee #Slideshow #Taliban #Taliban in Afghanistan #World News
first published: Aug 19, 2021 05:34 pm

