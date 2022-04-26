Elon Musk buys Twitter for $44 billion; here's how it unfolded

Moneycontrol News

Billionaire Elon Musk strikes deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion. On April 4, Musk’s stake in Twitter became public. Ten days later he announced his offer to buy Twitter in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. On April 25, the board of Twitter agreed to the offer of the world’s richest man. (Image: News18 Creative)On April 14, Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter for $54.20 a share in cash. Musk has described himself as a “free-speech absolutist” but is also known for blocking or disparaging other Twitter users who question or disagree with him. (Image: News18 Creative)Musk, Twitter’s new owner, is the eighth most followed person on Twitter with 84.3 million followers (as of April 26, 2022, 8 am). “Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” said the maverick billionaire in a statement after the deal. (Image: News18 Creative)Here’s how Twitter shareholding looked when Musk's stake became public and a day after the Tesla CEO announced his plan to buy Twitter. (Image: News18 Creative)