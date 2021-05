People shop at a crowded marketplace on the eve of Eid-al-Fitr while relaxation of few hours during a lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Hyderabad, India. With COVID-19 infections spinning out of control, many states have taken it upon themselves to either extend existing shut downs and curfews or add new stricter restrictions. Telangana became the latest to announce a 10-day lockdown, which started from May 11. (Image: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Muslims pray in a mosque during celebrations of Eid al-Fitr holiday, a feast celebrated by Muslims worldwide, in Grozny, Russia. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the Muslims' holy fasting month of Ramadan. (Image: AP/Musa Sadulayev)

Muslims perform Eid al-Fitr prayer marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan on a street in in Bekasi, West Java, Indonesia. (Image: AP/Achmad Ibrahim)

Muslims perform Eid prayers on the first day of Eid al-Fitr holiday outside Abu Hanifa mosque in Baghdad, Iraq. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the Muslims' holy fasting month of Ramadan. (Image: AP/Hadi Mizban)

Hundreds of Muslims perform an Eid al-Fitr prayer in an outdoor area in Karachi, Pakistan. Millions of Muslims across the world are marking a muted and gloomy holiday of Eid al-Fitr, the end of the fasting month of Ramadan - a usually joyous three-day celebration that has been significantly toned down as coronavirus cases soar. (Image: AP/Fareed Khan)

Muslims offer prayers during the first day of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan at Fatih Mosque in Istanbul. Hundreds of Muslims attended dawn Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the month of prayer and fasting for Muslims around the world, a usually joyous three-day celebration that has been significantly toned down as coronavirus cases soar. (Image: AP/Emrah Gurel)

Bosnian Muslims, wearing face masks to protect themselves from the COVID-19 infection, attend Eid al-Fitr prayers in Konjic, Bosnia. Muslims celebrated Eid al-Fitr in a subdued mood for a second year as the COVID-19 pandemic again forced mosque closings and family separations on the holiday marking the end of Ramadan. (Image: AP/Kemal Softic)

Muslim men pray on a street outside a crowded Al Mashun Great Mosque during an Eid al-Fitr prayer in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia. Muslims celebrated Eid al-Fitr in a subdued mood for a second year as the COVID-19 pandemic again forced mosque closings and family separations on the holiday marking the end of Islam's holiest month of Ramadan. (Image: AP/Binsar Bakkara)

Muslims perform an Eid al-Fitr prayer in an outdoor open area in Lagos, Nigeria. Millions of Muslims across the world are marking a muted and gloomy holiday of Eid al-Fitr, the end of the fasting month of Ramadan - a usually joyous three-day celebration that has been significantly toned down as coronavirus cases soar. (Image: AP/Sunday Alamba)

Sudanese worshippers gather for Eid al-Fitr prayers, the Muslim holiday which starts at the conclusion of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Khartoum, Sudan. (Image: AP/Marwan Ali)