Earth Day | A look at how the Great Barrier Reef's corals have halved in last 20 years

The Great Barrier Reef is not just fading. On Earth Day, a look at how its corals have more than halved in the last 20 years, according to a study.

Moneycontrol News
April 22, 2021 / 04:05 PM IST
The Great Barrier Reef is not just fading. On Earth Day, a look at how its corals have more than halved in the last 20 years, according to a study. (Image: News18 Creative)
Between 1995 and 2017, the coral population has dropped by more than 50 percent. (Image: News18 Creative)
Coral reefs are among the most threatened ecosystems on Earth, largely due to unprecedented global warming and climate changes. (Image: News18 Creative)
One of the world’s seven natural wonders, it is the largest coral reef system and the biggest living structure on the planet. (Image: News18 Creative)
Let’s understand what is coral bleaching. (Image: News18 Creative)
TAGS: #Earth Day #Earth Day 2021 #Slideshow #World News
first published: Apr 22, 2021 04:05 pm

