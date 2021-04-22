Earth Day | A look at how the Great Barrier Reef's corals have halved in last 20 years

The Great Barrier Reef is not just fading. On Earth Day, a look at how its corals have more than halved in the last 20 years, according to a study. (Image: News18 Creative)

Between 1995 and 2017, the coral population has dropped by more than 50 percent. (Image: News18 Creative)

Coral reefs are among the most threatened ecosystems on Earth, largely due to unprecedented global warming and climate changes. (Image: News18 Creative)

One of the world’s seven natural wonders, it is the largest coral reef system and the biggest living structure on the planet. (Image: News18 Creative)

Let’s understand what is coral bleaching. (Image: News18 Creative)