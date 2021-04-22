Earth Day 2021 | A look at our natural world

Flames are seen close to the city fanned by strong winds after a bushfire broke out on the slopes of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa, April 19, 2021. (Image: Reuters)

Rockfall is seen on a beach after a cliff collapsed near the village of Seatown, Dorset, Britain, April 16, 2021. (Image: Reuters)

A tree is pictured behind a rapeseed field ahead of a Swiss vote on June 13 on two popular initiatives to curb the use of pesticides in agriculture, in Mex, Switzerland, April 15, 2021. (Image: Reuters)

A woman walks past Drum Tower during morning rush hour as Beijing, China, is hit by a sandstorm, March 15, 2021. (Image: Reuters)

A turtle swims after an ocean cleaning by Sea Shepherd NGO volunteers to remove garbage at Ancora island in Buzios, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil March 14, 2021. (Image: Reuters)

A view shows an open-pit coal mine and abandoned Yesilyurt village near southwestern town of Yatagan in Mugla province, Turkey, February 25, 2021. (Image: Reuters)

Ice sits at the base of the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, U.S., February 21, 2021. (Image: Reuters)

A tourist poses for a picture on the Bogdanovich glacier located in the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan February 20, 2021. (Image: Reuters)

People feed swans on the bank of a water reservoir of the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant (KhNPP) near the town of Ostroh, Ukraine February 16, 2021. The reservoir, which turned into a local tourist spot, attracts dozens of swans every winter as it never freezes over due to the warm waters discharged from the plant. (Image: Reuters)

Fireflies light up inside a forest at Pitrufquen area, Temuco, Chile, January 21, 2021. (Image: Reuters)

A woman walks through chunks of ice on the frozen Kapchagay reservoir outside Almaty, Kazakhstan January 14, 2021. (Image: Reuters)

A couch is pictured in the aftermath of Hurricane Iota in Bilwi, Nicaragua November 27, 2020. (Image: Reuters)

An aurora is seen in the sky in Rovaniemi, Finland, September 13, 2020. (Image: Reuters)

A flamboyance of flamingos crowds together in Lake Bogoria, in Baringo County, Kenya, August 26, 2020. (Image: Reuters)

A seagull carries a protective face mask at the port of Dover, Britain, August 11, 2020. (Image: Reuters)