Earth Day 2021 | A look at our natural world

Spectacular views of the environment and scenes of climate crisis around the world on Earth Day.

Reuters
April 22, 2021 / 02:58 PM IST
Flames are seen close to the city fanned by strong winds after a bushfire broke out on the slopes of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa, April 19, 2021. (Image: Reuters)
Rockfall is seen on a beach after a cliff collapsed near the village of Seatown, Dorset, Britain, April 16, 2021. (Image: Reuters)
A tree is pictured behind a rapeseed field ahead of a Swiss vote on June 13 on two popular initiatives to curb the use of pesticides in agriculture, in Mex, Switzerland, April 15, 2021. (Image: Reuters)
A woman walks past Drum Tower during morning rush hour as Beijing, China, is hit by a sandstorm, March 15, 2021. (Image: Reuters)
A turtle swims after an ocean cleaning by Sea Shepherd NGO volunteers to remove garbage at Ancora island in Buzios, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil March 14, 2021. (Image: Reuters)
A view shows an open-pit coal mine and abandoned Yesilyurt village near southwestern town of Yatagan in Mugla province, Turkey, February 25, 2021. (Image: Reuters)
Ice sits at the base of the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, U.S., February 21, 2021. (Image: Reuters)
A tourist poses for a picture on the Bogdanovich glacier located in the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan February 20, 2021. (Image: Reuters)
People feed swans on the bank of a water reservoir of the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant (KhNPP) near the town of Ostroh, Ukraine February 16, 2021. The reservoir, which turned into a local tourist spot, attracts dozens of swans every winter as it never freezes over due to the warm waters discharged from the plant. (Image: Reuters)
Fireflies light up inside a forest at Pitrufquen area, Temuco, Chile, January 21, 2021. (Image: Reuters)
A woman walks through chunks of ice on the frozen Kapchagay reservoir outside Almaty, Kazakhstan January 14, 2021. (Image: Reuters)
A couch is pictured in the aftermath of Hurricane Iota in Bilwi, Nicaragua November 27, 2020. (Image: Reuters)
An aurora is seen in the sky in Rovaniemi, Finland, September 13, 2020. (Image: Reuters)
A flamboyance of flamingos crowds together in Lake Bogoria, in Baringo County, Kenya, August 26, 2020. (Image: Reuters)
A seagull carries a protective face mask at the port of Dover, Britain, August 11, 2020. (Image: Reuters)
A field of flowers is seen during the annual blossom in Castelluccio, Italy, July 6, 2020. (Image: Reuters)
TAGS: #Earth Day #Earth Day 2021 #Slideshow #World News
first published: Apr 22, 2021 02:58 pm

