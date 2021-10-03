MARKET NEWS

Dubai Expo 2020 | India pavilion showcased culture, tradition, technology

The India Pavilion at the Expo 2020 is a technology sensation that would highlight the lively Indian culture along with its traditions.

Moneycontrol News
October 03, 2021 / 02:04 PM IST
The Dubai Expo 2020 commenced on October 1 after being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal inaugurated the India Pavilion with fifteen states and nine central ministries participating in the event. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)
Indian pavilion showcased Ram Temple, ghats of Varanasi at Dubai Expo. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)
The India Pavilion at the Expo 2020 is a technology sensation that would highlight the lively Indian culture along with its traditions. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)
The India Pavilion would also showcase its opportunities and capabilities as a global economic hub to attract domestic and foreign investors. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)
Different states from India will be present in the India Pavilion to share their traditions, culture, and huge business opportunities along with the top corporate Indian groups as well the public sector companies. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)
World’s tallest monument, India’s iconic Statue of Unity – dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is also showcased at Dubai Expo. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)
Tags: #Dubai Expo 2020 #Indian Pavilion #Slideshow #World News
