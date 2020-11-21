Driving taxis, doing part-time job at McDonald's: Meet Singapore's ordinary royals

These several seemingly ordinary people working in offices or driving taxis in the modern republic of Singapore claim to be of royal blood, descendants of a 19th century monarch who ceded control of the Southeast Asian island to the British.
Tengku Shawal, a royal descendant, poses for photos with his mother (R-L) Tengku Fatimah, wife Sa'adah Binti Othman, sister Tengku Intan, daughter Tengku Puteri and her husband Mohamad Fairoze at Intan's home in Singapore. (Image: Reuters)
Tengku Shawal, a royal descendant, says a prayer next to the tombstone of his great-great-grandfather, Tengku Alam, at the ancestral mausoleum in Sultan Mosque, Singapore. (Image: Reuters)
Tengku Indra, who says he is a royal descendant, sits in front of a green backdrop as he attends a Zoom meeting as a C-suite coach at his home in Singapore. (Image: Reuters)
Tengku Faizal's wife, Rahayu, works at McDonald's as she helps to provide for the family after Faizal's earnings took a hit due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore. (Image: Reuters)
Tengku Faizal, who says he is a royal descendant, picks up passengers in his private hire taxi in Singapore. (Image: Reuters)
Tengku Faizal, who says he is a royal descendant, puts a mask on his daughter Tengku Sahfira before leaving for the childcare centre at his rental public housing flat in Singapore. (Image: Reuters)
Tengku Shawal, a royal descendant, shows a replica of a royal crest that he had made for himself to wear. (Image: Reuters)
Tengku Shawal, a royal descendant, gives a tour of his former home the Istana Kampung Glam, which is now the Malay Heritage Centre museum. (Image: Reuters)
A view of the Malay Heritage Centre museum. (Image: Reuters)
A view of Kampong Glam, the Muslim quarter. (Image: Reuters)
The official seal of Sultan Hussein Shah dating from 1809 is enclosed in a display box at Tengku Indra's home. (Image: Reuters)
Tengku Azan and his mother, Jamilah Omar, look through old family photos of their time living in Kampong Glam, at their home. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Nov 21, 2020 12:29 pm