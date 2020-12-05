PlusFinancial Times
Dreaming Of A COVID-19 Christmas, Santa Makes A Socially Distant Appearance

Santa makes socially distant appearances all over the world as people prepare for the holiday season during the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters
Dec 5, 2020 / 07:03 PM IST
An employee prepares a chocolate nativity scene with masked figures at the chocolate manufacture Confiserie Felicitas in Hornow, near Spremberg, Germany, December 4. (Image: Reuters)
An employee prepares a chocolate nativity scene with masked figures at the chocolate manufacture Confiserie Felicitas in Hornow, near Spremberg, Germany, December 4. (Image: Reuters)
Panchito Vicente, 2, is reflected in plexiglass as he visits Santa Claus, Ray Hamlett, 74, at the Citadel Outlet mall, as the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease continues, in Commerce, California, U.S., December 3. (Image: Reuters)
Panchito Vicente, 2, is reflected in plexiglass as he visits Santa Claus, Ray Hamlett, 74, at the Citadel Outlet mall, as the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease continues, in Commerce, California, U.S., December 3. (Image: Reuters)
Children greet a person dressed as Santa Claus from inside a vehicle in a drive-thru Christmas village, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico December 3. (Image: Reuters)
Children greet a person dressed as Santa Claus from inside a vehicle in a drive-thru Christmas village, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico December 3. (Image: Reuters)
A person dressed as The Grinch performs as people attend the ChristmasCity drive-in cinema showing of the movie Home Alone, amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Manchester, Britain, December 3. (Image: Reuters)
A person dressed as The Grinch performs as people attend the ChristmasCity drive-in cinema showing of the movie Home Alone, amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Manchester, Britain, December 3. (Image: Reuters)
Janos Nemes, dressed as Santa Claus, talks as he interacts with children by video in a photo studio, amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Budapest, Hungary, December 1. (Image: Reuters)
Janos Nemes, dressed as Santa Claus, talks as he interacts with children by video in a photo studio, amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Budapest, Hungary, December 1. (Image: Reuters)
People look at a house displaying Christmas lights in Hemel Hempstead, Britain, November 30. (Image: Reuters)
People look at a house displaying Christmas lights in Hemel Hempstead, Britain, November 30. (Image: Reuters)
An assistant helps Pal Pillmayer, dressed as Santa Claus, as he prepares to interact with children by video chat, amid the coronavirus outbreak in Budapest, Hungary, November 30. Picture taken November 30. (Image: Reuters)
An assistant helps Pal Pillmayer, dressed as Santa Claus, as he prepares to interact with children by video chat, amid the coronavirus outbreak in Budapest, Hungary, November 30. Picture taken November 30. (Image: Reuters)
A school nativity show is filmed for parents at Heath Mount School in Watton at Stone in Hertfordshire, Britain, November 26. (Image: Reuters)
A school nativity show is filmed for parents at Heath Mount School in Watton at Stone in Hertfordshire, Britain, November 26. (Image: Reuters)
A person dressed as a Santa Claus meets with children while sitting in a "Santa Claus bubble" as he opens Christmas season at Aalborg Zoo, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Aalborg, Denmark November 13. (Image: Reuters)
A person dressed as a Santa Claus meets with children while sitting in a "Santa Claus bubble" as he opens Christmas season at Aalborg Zoo, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Aalborg, Denmark November 13. (Image: Reuters)
Students take part in a training session at the Ministry of Fun Santa School, as it develops an online app for children to speak with Santa during the Christmas season, as the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic means most in-person Santa's Grotto experiences will have to be cancelled, London, Britain, November 10. (Image: Reuters)
Students take part in a training session at the Ministry of Fun Santa School, as it develops an online app for children to speak with Santa during the Christmas season, as the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic means most in-person Santa's Grotto experiences will have to be cancelled, London, Britain, November 10. (Image: Reuters)
A student trains with a computer and webcam in the Grotto at the Ministry of Fun Santa School, as it develops an online app for children to speak with Santa during the Christmas season, as the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic means most in-person Santa's Grotto experiences will have to be cancelled, London, Britain, November 10. (Image: Reuters)
A student trains with a computer and webcam in the Grotto at the Ministry of Fun Santa School, as it develops an online app for children to speak with Santa during the Christmas season, as the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic means most in-person Santa's Grotto experiences will have to be cancelled, London, Britain, November 10. (Image: Reuters)
