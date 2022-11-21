Donald Trump's Twitter account restored: A timeline of how the ban came into effect, how it got lifted

Moneycontrol News

Former US president Donald Trump said he has no interest in returning to Twitter even as a slim majority voted in favor of reinstating his account, which was banned from the social media platform for allegedly inciting violence, in a poll organized by new owner Elon Musk. Here's a timeline of Trump’s twitter ban and reinstatement. (Image: News18 Creative)Trump’s personal Twitter account was deactivated by a Twitter employee on his last day of work in November, 2017. (Image: News18 Creative)In May 2020, Twitter announces that it would begin to flag misleading information. (Image: News18 Creative)A fact-check advisory placed on Trump’s tweets for the first time in May 2022. (Image: News18 Creative)In July 2022 Trump tweets a campaign video with an unlicensed song. (Image: News18 Creative)A warning message placed by Twitter on Trump in October 2020. (Image: News18 Creative)On January 5, 2021, in a tweet, Trump claims that Vice President Mike Pence had the power to toss out fraudulent electoral votes. (Image: News18 Creative)On January 6, 2021, pro-Trump rioters stormed the US Capitol as a joint session of Congress is convened to certify the election results. (Image: News18 Creative)On January 8, 2021, Twitter permanently blocked Trump. (Image: News18 Creative)Elon Musk, who took control of Twitter in October, reinstates Trump’s Twitter account on November 19 after taking poll. (Image: News18 Creative)Trump's Twitter account, which had over 88 million followers before he was banned on January 8, 2021, began accumulating followers and had nearly 100,000 followers by 10pm ET on November 19. (Image: News18 Creative) (With input from agencies)