Digital Life After Death | A look at popular platforms and their rules regarding deceased users

Planning your digital legacy may be difficult, but it makes things easier for those who love you. Here’s a primer on organising your digital afterlife to prevent loss or misuse of your private information after you are gone. (Image: News18 Creative)Different companies have different policies in this regard. (Image: News18 Creative)Organising digital afterlife prevents your account from showing up in people’s feeds and reminders on social media. (Image: News18 Creative)Facebook users have the option to delete their accounts or to turn them into memorialised ones after their death. (Image: News18 Creative)A memorialised Facebook page looks like other pages but has the word “Remembering” in front of the person’s name. (Image: News18 Creative)Twitter doesn’t have the option to nominate someone to manage your account after your death. (Image: News18 Creative)Similar to Facebook, an Instagram account can either be memorialised or deleted. To memorialise an account, people can contact Instagram with proof of death for the person whose account they wish to be memorialised – such as a link to an obituary or news article. (Image: News18 Creative)LinkedIn allows accounts of deceased members to be closed or memorialised. (Image: News18 Creative)Introduced in December 2021, Apple’s “legacy contracts” feature allows you to choose a trusted contact to access your Apple ID after you’re gone. (Image: News18 Creative)Google’s Inactive Account Manager allows you to make a plan for your death. The feature allows you to be very specific about what is done with your digital information after your account has been inactive for a certain period of time. (Image: News18 Creative)