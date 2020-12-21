MARKET NEWS

Deserted streets and shops once again as potent new coronavirus strain sends the UK into fighting 'out of control' menace

Moneycontrol News
December 21, 2020 / 10:52 AM IST
A public health information message is displayed amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as new restrictions come into force, in London. (Image: Reuters)
An arrivals board shows a cancelled flight from London at Fiumicino airport after the Italian government announced all flights to and from UK will be suspended over fears of a new strain of the coronavirus, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Rome, Italy. (Image: Reuters)
An almost deserted street is seen as the British government imposes stricter tiers of restrictions amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Hastings. (Image: Reuters)
Travellers walk outside of King's Cross station as the British government imposes a stricter tiered set of restrictions amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
An electronic sign displays information as the British government imposes a stricter tiered set of restrictions amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London. (Image: Reuters)
People walk past shuttered shops on the seafront as the British government imposes stricter tiers of restrictions amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Hastings. (Image: Reuters)
Cars are seen parked at Fiumicino airport after the Italian government announced all flights to and from the UK will be suspended over fears of a new strain of the coronavirus, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Rome. (Image: Reuters)
People wait to cross a road in front of a closed retail store as the British government imposes a stricter tiered set of restrictions amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London. (Image: Reuters)
Pedestrians walk past a British government health information advertisement highlighting new restrictions amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London. (Image: Reuters)
A passenger walks at Fiumicino airport after the Italian government announced all flights to and from the UK will be suspended over fears of a new strain of the coronavirus, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Rome. (Image: Reuters)
first published: Dec 21, 2020 10:52 am

