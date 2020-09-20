Demonstrators stage protest in Thailand demanding fresh elections and reform of the monarchy

Pro-democracy student leaders install a plaque declaring "This country belongs to the people" at the Sanam Luang field during a protest in Bangkok, Thailand, September 20. Anti-government demonstrators occupying a historic field in the Thai capital installed a plaque symbolizing the country's transition to democracy to replace the original one that was mysteriously ripped and stolen three years ago, as they vowed to press on with calls for new elections and reform of the monarchy. (Image: AP)