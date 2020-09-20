Demonstrators stage protest in Thailand demanding fresh elections and reform of the monarchy

The core demands declared by the protesters in July were the dissolution of parliament with fresh elections, a new constitution and an end to intimidation of political activists. They have held a series of rallies since then.
Anti-government demonstrators occupying a historic field in the Thai capital on September 20 installed a plaque symbolizing the country's transition to democracy to replace the original one that was mysteriously ripped out and stolen three years ago, as they vowed to press on with calls for new elections and reform of the monarchy. (Image: AP)
Pro-democracy student leaders hold a plaque declaring "This country belongs to the people" at the Sanam Luang field during a protest in Bangkok, Thailand, September 20. (Image: AP)
Thousands of demonstrators turned out September 19 for a rally to support the student-led protest movement's demands for new elections and reform of the monarchy. Pro-democracy protesters raise a three-fingers, symbol of resistance salute during a rally at Sanam Luang in Bangkok, Thailand, September 20. (Image: AP)
Pro-democracy protesters wearing protective masks sometimes used to avoid tear gas sit on the road during a march near Sanam Luang in Bangkok, Thailand, September 20. (Image: AP)
Pro-democracy protesters hold up mobile phone lights to live music during a rally at Sanam Luang in Bangkok, Thailand, September 19. Protesters gathered Saturday in Bangkok for the most ambitious rally so far in a pro-democracy campaign that has shaken up the government and the country's conservative establishment. (Image: AP)
Police officers wearing face masks stand in line, protecting the area surrounding the Grand Palace during a protest in Bangkok, Thailand, September 20. The mass student-led rally is the largest in a series of protests this year, with thousands camping overnight near the royal palace, demanding for new elections and reform of the monarchy. (Image: AP)
Pro-democracy protesters wave the national flag at the Sanam Luang field during a protest in Bangkok, Thailand, September 19. (Image: AP)
First Published on Sep 20, 2020 08:18 pm