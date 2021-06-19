Decoupling: Ukrainian couple split after 123 days handcuffed together

Alexandr Kudlay and Viktoria Pustovitova have a chain removed from their wrists by a representative from a Ukrainian record book in Kyiv, Ukraine. After 123 days handcuffed together to save their on-again off-again relationship, Kudlay and Pustovitova have split up, shedding their bonds on national TV and saying the experiment had brought home uncomfortable truths. (REUTERS/Gleb Garanich)

The young couple from the eastern city of Kharkiv decided to handcuff themselves together on Valentine's Day, in a last-ditch attempt to break the cycle of breaking up and making up. (REUTERS/Gleb Garanich)

Throughout the experiment, which they documented to a growing social media following, they did everything together, from grocery shopping to cigarette breaks. They even took turns to use the bathroom and shower. (REUTERS/Gleb Garanich)

Pustovitova, who initially resisted the handcuff idea, shed tears as she discussed the latest break-up. "I think it will be a good lesson for us, for other Ukrainian couples and couples abroad not to repeat what we have done," she told Reuters in an interview in Kyiv. (REUTERS/Gleb Garanich)

Pustovitova said personal space is what she missed most, though she also felt her boyfriend did not pay her enough attention while they were chained together. "We stayed together all day, I did not receive any attention from Alexandr because we were constantly together. He did not tell me: 'I miss you', while I would like to hear that," said the 29-year-old beautician. (REUTERS/Gleb Garanich)

Kudlay said he did not regret resorting to desperate measures to save the relationship, adding that the cuffs helped him understand that the two were not "like-minded people." "We are not on the same wavelength, we are totally different," the 33-year-old car salesman said. (REUTERS/Gleb Garanich)

The couple plan to sell the handcuffs in an online auction and donate part of the money to charity. (REUTERS/Gleb Garanich)

They had the bonds removed in front of Ukrainian TV news channels and a representative from a Ukrainian record book, who said no couple in the world had managed a similar feat. (REUTERS/Gleb Garanich)

Their last photo on Instagram, where they have more than 7,800 followers, showed the couple standing apart, looking at the floor. (REUTERS/Gleb Garanich)

