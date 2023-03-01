Deadly train collision in Greece killed at least 32, 85 injured

1/7 Two trains collided head-on in Greece killing at least 32 people and injuring 85, late on February 28 night, the fire brigade said, but the cause of the deadliest rail crash in Greece in decades remained unclear. (Source: Reuters)

2/7 An intercity passenger train travelling from Athens to the northern city of Thessaloniki collided at high speed with a cargo train outside the city of Larissa in central Greece, said the governor of the Thessaly region. (Source: Reuters)

3/7 The impact caused a fire in a number of the passenger carriages, burning many commuters who were rushed to hospitals. (Source: Reuters)

4/7 About 250 passengers were evacuated safely to Thessaloniki on buses. (Source: Reuters)

5/7 In the early hours of March 1, footage from state broadcaster ERT showed rescue workers with headlights searching the wreckage and surrounding fields for survivors. (Source: Reuters)

6/7 Local media reported about 350 people were travelling on the passenger train, which departed Athens around 7.30 pm (0530 GMT). The fire brigade said it was informed of the accident shortly before midnight on February 28. The cargo train had been travelling from Thessaloniki to Larissa. (Source: Reuters)