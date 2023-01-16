Davos 2023: India at World Economic Forum | In Pics

1/3

The five-day annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) starts today in the Swiss ski resort town of Davos. The forum has called on leaders from across the globe to address the looming economic crisis, and threatening energy and food crises, while laying the groundwork for a more sustainable and resilient world.From India, at least four union ministers and three chief ministers are expected to attend.The union ministers are Ashwini Vaishnav, India’s Minister for Railways, and Electronics and Information Technology; Smriti Irani, who heads the ministries of Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs; RK Singh, the Power Minister, and Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Health Minister. The chief ministers who would attend the WEF meeting include, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, and Karnataka CM BS Bommai.As many as 100 business leaders are also expected at the 2023 meeting, including Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, N Chandrasekaran, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Adar Poonawalla, Sajjan Jindal, Nadir Godrej, Rajan Mittal and Sunil Mittal, and Sanjiv Bajaj, among others.