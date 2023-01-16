Davos 2023 | In Pics: India lounge at the World Economic Forum

1/5

Moneycontrol News

The World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting being held at Davos has brought together the globe's highly commended political, business, youth, academic and civil society leaders. The platform is meant to engage in addressing pressing issues about economic crisis, and threatening energy and food crises, while laying the groundwork for a more sustainable and resilient world.On the celebration of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' or completion of 75 years of Independence and the country's assumption of presidency of the G20 Summit, India's presence at this year's WEF in Davos has been highlighted, particularly for multiple global investors aiming to make a home in India.Participants from India are set to discuss 'cooperation in a fragmented world'. Robust structural reforms have tightened India's macro-economic stability, as well as made the country a bright destination for global investment.Over the course of five days at WEF, Invest India, the Indian government's official agency to promote and facilitate investment, has made preparations for several roundtables, panel discussions as well as fireside chats to discuss policy action and investment support.Sectors which Invest India will target to ramp up investments for include renewal energy, sustainability, infrastructure, healthcare, startups, trade, logistics, technology, and institutional investments.