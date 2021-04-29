COVID-19 outbreak: Daily life in Japan amid state emergency

Japan declared a state of emergency starting from April 25 to curb a rapid coronavirus resurgence, the third since the pandemic began. The measures in parts of Japan, including Tokyo, have so far failed to curb infections caused by a more contagious new variant of the virus. (Image: AP)

Japan, with about 550,000 cases and fewer than 10,000 deaths, is better off than much of the world, though not so good when compared with other places in Asia. It has not imposed any hard lockdowns. The latest state of emergency covers Tokyo and the western metropolises of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo, home to about a quarter of Japan’s population of 126 million. (Image: AP)

A rickshaw puller adjusts the roof as she prepares for taking pictures for her customers in a drizzle on the first day of the so-called "Golden Week," a week with a series of Japanese holidays, in Tokyo. The 17-day emergency begins April 25 and lasts until May 11, just after the end of Japan’s “golden week” holidays, to discourage traveling. (Image: AP)

People walk through a shopping street along the famed Sensoji temple in the Asakusa neighborhood in Tokyo. Most stores were temporarily closed due to the coronavirus state of emergency measures. (Image: AP)

A station passageway is crowded with commuters wearing face masks during a rush hour at Shinagawa Station, in Tokyo. Residents are asked to avoid nonessential outings, work from home and stick to mask-wearing and other safety measures, but those are non-mandatory requests. (Image: AP)

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus stroll at Asakusa district in Tokyo. Experts worry whether the requests will be followed as many people are increasingly fatigued by restraints and less cooperative, and they have largely ignored ongoing social distancing requests in Tokyo, Osaka and other areas since earlier this month. (Image: AP)

People walk through an underground shopping arcade which is closed due to emergency measures in Osaka, western Japan. Japan’s department stores, bars and theaters shuttered Sunday as part of emergency measures to slow a surge in infections. (Image: AP)