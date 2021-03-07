English
Cyprus keeps Carnival spirit alive amid COVID-19 pandemic

In the COVID-19 era, the revelry has taken a backseat to lockdowns and bans on public gatherings. Although the parade went ahead last year, this year carnival's floats, huge puppets and other decorations are sitting in warehouses. Here's a look

Associated Press
March 07, 2021 / 09:45 PM IST
Limassol's municipal authorities aren't letting the festive spirit completely wither away, as they're organizing a series of events conforming to coronavirus health safety protocols, culminating in an outing of King Carnival lead float that marks the theme of the entire period of festivities. (PC-AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Stelios Kolonas, wearing a face mask, worker of carnival preparations stands next of carnival figures stacked in a warehouse in southern coastal city of Limassol. (PC-AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Carnival figures with a sign showing the dates of 2020 carnival celebrations, stacked in a warehouse in southern coastal city of Limassol (PC-AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Skevi Antoniadou municipality official in charge of organizing Carnival festivities, takes a makeup before a carnival parade at a warehouse in southern coastal city of Limassol (PC-AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Skevi Antoniadou municipality official in charge of organizing Carnival festivities, wearing a face mask and carnival costume, walks inside a warehouse with stacked carnival figures in southern coastal city of Limassol (PC-AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Giorgos Nikolaou wearing a protective face mask, and carnival costume prepares before a carnival parade at a carnival warehouse in southern coastal city of Limassol. (PC-AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Stelios Kolonas worker of carnival preparations wearing a face mask walks next to a carnival float parked outside a warehouse in the southern coastal city of Limassol. (PC-AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Carnival floats are parked at a warehouse in the southern coastal city of Limassol. (PC-AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
The main float of King Carnival is pulled along the main thoroughfares of the southern coastal city of Limassol. (PC-AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Skevi Antoniadou a municipality official in charge of organizing Carnival festivities carnival, gestures to onlookers as the main float of King Carnival passes along the main thoroughfares of the southern coastal city of Limassol. (PC-AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
TAGS: #Covid-19 pandemic #Cyprus #Cyprus Carnival #huge puppets #King Carnival #Slideshow
first published: Mar 7, 2021 09:35 pm

