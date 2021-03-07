Cyprus keeps Carnival spirit alive amid COVID-19 pandemic

Limassol's municipal authorities aren't letting the festive spirit completely wither away, as they're organizing a series of events conforming to coronavirus health safety protocols, culminating in an outing of King Carnival lead float that marks the theme of the entire period of festivities. (PC-AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

Stelios Kolonas, wearing a face mask, worker of carnival preparations stands next of carnival figures stacked in a warehouse in southern coastal city of Limassol. (PC-AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

Carnival figures with a sign showing the dates of 2020 carnival celebrations, stacked in a warehouse in southern coastal city of Limassol (PC-AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

Skevi Antoniadou municipality official in charge of organizing Carnival festivities, takes a makeup before a carnival parade at a warehouse in southern coastal city of Limassol (PC-AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

Skevi Antoniadou municipality official in charge of organizing Carnival festivities, wearing a face mask and carnival costume, walks inside a warehouse with stacked carnival figures in southern coastal city of Limassol (PC-AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

Giorgos Nikolaou wearing a protective face mask, and carnival costume prepares before a carnival parade at a carnival warehouse in southern coastal city of Limassol. (PC-AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

Stelios Kolonas worker of carnival preparations wearing a face mask walks next to a carnival float parked outside a warehouse in the southern coastal city of Limassol. (PC-AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

Carnival floats are parked at a warehouse in the southern coastal city of Limassol. (PC-AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

The main float of King Carnival is pulled along the main thoroughfares of the southern coastal city of Limassol. (PC-AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)