Cruise ships return to Australia after two-years of COVID-19 ban

AFP

A cruise ship docked in Sydney Harbour on April 18 for the first time in more than two years, after a 2020 ban sparked by a mass Covid-19 outbreak was lifted. (Source: AFP)On a bright morning, the Pacific Explorer made a dramatic entrance, flanked by tugboats spraying plumes of water and with a large banner that read "We're home" draped across its bow. (Source: AFP)Crowds gathered at the base of the Sydney Harbour Bridge to watch the arrival of the ship, which began its 18,000-kilometre (11,000-mile) journey back to Australia nearly a month ago. (Source: AFP)International cruise ships were banned from Australian waters in March 2020 after a Covid-19 outbreak that spread from the Ruby Princess ship, which was linked to hundreds of cases of the virus and 28 deaths, many in aged care homes. (Source: AFP)The Pacific Explorer and two other cruise ships owned by P&O were moored off the coast of Cyprus for much of the past year waiting for Australia to lift its ban -- a reprieve delayed by successive waves of Covid-19. (Source: AFP)Bookings for P&O's Australian cruises are now close to pre-pandemic levels, spokesperson Lyndsey Gordon told AFP. "We now see the prospect of near normal summer cruise season for 22-23." (Source: AFP)Before the pandemic, some 350 cruise ships travelled to Australia carrying more than 600,000 passengers -- making the industry worth Aus$5.2 billion (US$3.8 billion) to the national economy, according to the Cruise Lines International Association. (Source: AFP)