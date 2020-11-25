PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 25, 2020 06:54 PM IST | Source: Reuters

COVID impact: Americans line up for free Thanksgiving meals

New Yorkers with empty shopping carts line up for help from a hunger-relief organisation as they COVID hits incomes and dulled Thanksgiving spirit.

Volunteers help at the City of Inglewood's annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway during the COVID-19 outbreak, in California, U.S., November 23.

A volunteer prepares bags of free holiday food and Thanksgiving turkeys to those in need at the Central Family Life Center, as the global outbreak of the (COVID-19 continues, in Staten Island, New York, U.S., November 19. (Image: Reuters)

People arrive to receive free holiday food and a Thanksgiving turkey at the Central Family Life Center, as the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease continues, in Staten Island, New York, U.S., November 19. (Image: Reuters)

Volunteers hand out Thanksgiving turkeys and bags of free holiday food to those in need at the Central Family Life Center, as the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease continues, in Staten Island, New York, U.S., November 19. (Image: Reuters)

Rapper Snoop Dog helps at the City of Inglewood's annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway during the COVID-19 outbreak in Inglewood, California, U.S., November 23. (Image: Reuters)

A New York City Police Department officer (NYPD) prepares Thanksgiving turkeys and bags of free holiday food to those in need at the Central Family Life Center, as the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease continues, in Staten Island, New York, U.S., November 19. (Image: Reuters)

People line up to receive free holiday boxes of food from the Food Bank For New York City ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, as the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease continues, in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, U.S., November 16. (Image: Reuters)

A lady takes milk and a bag of food at a Catholic charities food distribution center during the COVID-19 pandemic in the Harlem area of New York City, New York, U.S., November 24. (Image: Reuters)

YMCA volunteers hand out Thanksgiving turkeys to Los Angeles students in need, as the global outbreak of the COVID-19 continues, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 16. (Image: Reuters)

