English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a Pro and attend the Annual Market Analysis Conference (EDECMA) starting 10th April at No Cost!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

COVID-19 | Virus risk for animals: All you need to know

Russia has registered the world’s first vaccine for animals against COVID-19. Here’s what we know about the cause of COVID-19 infection in animals and the risk that animals will spread.

News18
April 08, 2021 / 01:50 PM IST
Russia has registered the world’s first vaccine for animals against COVID-19. Here’s what we know about the cause of COVID-19 infection in animals and the risk that animals will spread it…
Russia has registered the world’s first vaccine for animals against COVID-19. Here’s what we know about the cause of COVID-19 infection in animals and the risk that animals will spread it. (Image: News18 Creative)
Some of the first-ever infection cases in animals. (Image: News18 Creative)
Some of the first-ever infection cases in animals. (Image: News18 Creative)
On January 12, 2021 at least eight gorillas test positive for the virus at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. (Image: News18 Creative)
On January 12, 2021 at least eight gorillas test positive for the virus at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. (Image: News18 Creative)
All countries do not maintain records of infections in animals. A look at such cases in the US shows that instances of such infections are quite rare. (Image: News18 Creative)
All countries do not maintain records of infections in animals. A look at such cases in the US shows that instances of such infections are quite rare. (Image: News18 Creative)
Researchers analysed relative potential risks faced by 410 animal species. Species such as blue-eyed black lemur and common bottlenose dolphin were found to be at high risk. (Image: News18 Creative)
Researchers analysed relative potential risks faced by 410 animal species. Species such as blue-eyed black lemur and common bottlenose dolphin were found to be at high risk. (Image: News18 Creative)
According to the CDC website, this is what we know about COVID-19 infection in animals, based on studies. (Image: News18 Creative)
According to the CDC website, this is what we know about COVID-19 infection in animals, based on studies. (Image: News18 Creative)
Here is what we know so far. (Image: News18 Creative)
Here’s what we know so far. (Image: News18 Creative)
In March 2021, WHO recommends coronavirus-positive people to limit contact with pets. (Image: News18 Creative)
In March 2021, WHO recommends coronavirus-positive people to limit contact with pets. (Image: News18 Creative)
News18
TAGS: #Active covid 19 cases #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Slideshow #World News
first published: Apr 8, 2021 01:50 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.