MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

COVID-19 | Vaccine teams make house calls for Rome's homebound

Italy’s most fragile might soon emerge from the pandemic as doctors and nurses visit Rome’s home-bound elderly to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

Associated Press
April 29, 2021 / 02:05 PM IST
The doctor and nurse manage just 12 shots a day — six in the morning, six in the afternoon — visiting Rome’s home-bound elderly to administer COVID-19 vaccines and, with them, the hope that Italy’s most fragile might soon emerge from the pandemic. (Image: AP)
The doctor and nurse manage just 12 shots a day — six in the morning, six in the afternoon — visiting Rome’s home-bound elderly to administer COVID-19 vaccines and, with them, the hope that Italy’s most fragile might soon emerge from the pandemic. (Image: AP)
It's a time-consuming but crucial part of the vaccination campaign in Italy, which has the world’s second-oldest population and tends to care for its aged at home rather than in institutional facilities. (Image: AP)
It's a time-consuming but crucial part of the vaccination campaign in Italy, which has the world’s second-oldest population and tends to care for its aged at home rather than in institutional facilities. (Image: AP)
In the Lazio region around Rome, some 30,000 people over age 75 and with conditions that made it impossible for them to get to vaccination centers requested a house call. On April 27, a dozen of them got their second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech thanks to Dr. Elisa Riccitelli and nurse Luigi Lauri. (Image: AP)
In the Lazio region around Rome, some 30,000 people over 75 and with conditions that made it impossible for them to get to vaccination centres requested a house call. On April 27, a dozen of them got their second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech, thanks to Dr Elisa Riccitelli and nurse Luigi Lauri. (Image: AP)
To make sure they hit all their appointments on time — one vial of Pfizer for the morning six, one vial for the afternoon — the local public health center struck a deal with Uber so its visiting vaccination teams could have a dedicated car and driver. The 500 free rides from Uber cut down on time spent finding parking spots in Rome’s notoriously congested streets. And when they ring a doorbell, they are welcomed inside like heroes. (Image: AP)
To make sure they hit all their appointments on time — one vial of Pfizer for the morning six, one vial for the afternoon — the local public health centre struck a deal with Uber so its visiting vaccination teams could have a dedicated car and driver. The 500 free rides from Uber cut down on time spent finding parking spots in Rome’s notoriously congested streets. And when they ring a doorbell, they are welcomed inside like heroes. (Image: AP)
“It’s really a very nice feeling,” Riccitelli said. “We often vaccinate bedridden patients who cannot move, the extremely elderly, so the feeling is that we’re doing something really useful.” (Image: AP)
“It’s really a very nice feeling,” Riccitelli said. “We often vaccinate bedridden patients who cannot move, the extremely elderly, so the feeling is that we’re doing something really useful.” (Image: AP)
Italy’s vaccination campaign got off to a slow start due to delivery shortages and logistical hiccups. But the pace is accelerating — to date 18.2 million shots have been administered — and officials hope to reach 500,000 a day, with a goal of vaccinating 80 percent of the population by September. (Image: AP)
Italy’s vaccination campaign got off to a slow start due to delivery shortages and logistical hiccups. But the pace is accelerating—to date, 18.2 million shots have been administered—and officials hope to reach 500,000 a day, with a goal of vaccinating 80 percent of the population by September. (Image: AP)
Lazio is doing better than many regions, administering just under 2 million shots. Appointments have opened up for people as young as 58 and some 80 percent of the homebound who made appointments for house calls have received at least one dose, regional officials said. (Image: AP)
Lazio is doing better than many regions, administering just under 2 million shots. Appointments have opened up for people as young as 58 and some 80 percent of the homebound who made appointments for house calls have received at least one dose, regional officials said. (Image: AP)
A bedridden Giorgio Tagliacarne, 85, said he hoped his jab would spell the end of a year of isolation, which was particularly acute given he and his wife used to sail for pleasure around the world. “This way now maybe my grandchildren can come visit me, which until now is something I have avoided,” he said, as his wife sat nearby. (Image: AP)
A bedridden Giorgio Tagliacarne, 85, said he hoped his jab would spell the end of a year of isolation, which was particularly acute given he and his wife used to sail for pleasure around the world. “This way now maybe my grandchildren can come visit me, which until now is something I have avoided,” he said, as his wife sat nearby. (Image: AP)
Associated Press
TAGS: #coronavirus #coronavirus vaccine #Covid-19 #COVID-19 vaccine #Rome #Slideshow #World News
first published: Apr 29, 2021 02:04 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Crash testing jobs are up for grabs, but do you have the skills?

Future Wise | Crash testing jobs are up for grabs, but do you have the skills?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.