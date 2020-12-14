COVID-19 vaccine shipments begin in United States

The first of many freezer-packed COVID-19 vaccine vials made their way to distribution sites across the United States on December 13, as the country's pandemic death toll approached the horrifying new milestone of 3 lakh. (Image: AP)

The rollout of the Pfizer vaccine, the first to be approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), ushers in the biggest vaccination effort in the country's history — one that health officials hope the American public will embrace, even as some have voiced initial skepticism or worry. Shots are expected to be given to health care workers and nursing home residents beginning December 14. In this picture: Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Michigan on December 13, 2020. (Image: AP)

In this picture: Bruce Smith, a FedEx package handler, works in a facility at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Cascade Township, Michigan. FedEx is one of the companies helping transport the vaccine doses made by Pfizer. Helping with the transport of the vaccine has special meaning to Smith, whose older sister died in Georgia after she contracted the novel coronavirus in May. "I think she would be ecstatic to know that something that has ravaged our family — that a family member is going to be part of such a big project," said Smith, 58, whose nephew also got sick and is still recovering. (Image: AP)

In this picture: The temperature on a freezer reads -69 degrees Celsius as workers move boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Michigan. (Image: AP)

Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are brought to the loading dock for shipping at the Pfizer manufacturing plant. (Image: AP)

Workers at Pfizer — dressed in fluorescent yellow clothing, hard hats and gloves — wasted no time as they packed vials into boxes. They scanned the packages and then placed them into freezer cases with dry ice. The vaccines were then taken from Pfizer's Portage facility to the Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, where the first cargo plane took off amid what airport officials called a “jubilant” mood. (Image: AP)

Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine can be seen being loaded onto a truck for shipping at the Pfizer manufacturing plant. (Image: AP)

Pfizer employees clap after line workers finished packing initial batch of boxes containing the vaccine to be shipped. (Image: AP)

Tracked with GPS-enabled sensors, the initial shipments were expected to contain about 30 lakh doses, with many more to come. Federal officials say the first shipments of Pfizer’s vaccine will be staggered, arriving in 145 distribution centers on December 14, with another 425 sites getting shipments a day later, and the remaining 66 on December 16. Doses of the vaccine, co-developed by German partner BioNTech, are given out based on each state’s adult population. Then, the states decide where they go first. (Image: AP)

A truck loaded with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine leaves the manufacturing plant in Portage. (Image: AP)

Senior US government officials, including some White House officials who work in close proximity to President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, are among those who will be offered coronavirus vaccines as soon as this week, two people familiar with the matter confirmed. (Image: AP)

A UPS worker hooks a truck to a trailer containing shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Capital Region International Airport on December 13 in Lansing, Michigan. (Image: AFP)

Shipments of the vaccine are loaded onto a UPS aircraft at the Capital Region International Airport in Lansing, Michigan. (Image: AFP)

In this picture: A UPS Boeing 757 aircraft lands at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport just after noon with cargo containing the first shipments of the vaccine in Kentucky. (Image: AFP)