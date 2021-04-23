COVID-19 Vaccine | A look at how vaccination is affecting death rates across the world

Tracking changes in death rates of selected countries since January 31 shows how vaccination rates are affecting COVID-19 outbreaks globally. Here is what it tells us. (Image: News18 Creative)

It’s been six months since the first COVID-19 vaccines were approved for emergency use. Yet, the vast majority of the world is yet to vaccinate enough people to curb the deathly rampage of the virus. (Image: News18 Creative)

More than 900 million vaccines have been administered globally so far. Vaccines are already reducing deaths in countries like Israel and the UK. (Image: News18 Creative)

There has been a steady decline in death rates in countries that have managed to give at least 50 doses per 100 people. (Image: News18 Creative)

Despite high vaccination rates, the virus can surge if social-distancing norms are relaxed. (Image: News18 Creative)

Around 96 percent of the developing countries have administered less than 10 doses per 100 people. Many are facing unprecedented death rates driven by new COVID-19 variants. (Image: News18 Creative)

Vaccine shortages and pauses due to safety concerns are slowing rollouts in wealthier countries, though these countries have reserved enough doses to vaccinate their entire population many times over. (Image: News18 Creative)