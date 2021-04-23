MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 Vaccine | A look at how vaccination is affecting death rates across the world

It’s been six months since the first COVID-19 vaccines were approved for emergency use yet the vast majority of the world is yet to vaccinate enough people to curb the deathly rampage of the virus.

Moneycontrol News
April 23, 2021 / 12:58 PM IST
Tracking changes in death rates of selected countries since January 31 shows how vaccination rates are affecting COVID-19 outbreaks globally. Here is what it tells us. (Image: News18 Creative)
It’s been six months since the first COVID-19 vaccines were approved for emergency use. Yet, the vast majority of the world is yet to vaccinate enough people to curb the deathly rampage of the virus. (Image: News18 Creative)
More than 900 million vaccines have been administered globally so far. Vaccines are already reducing deaths in countries like Israel and UK. (Image: News18 Creative)
Steady decline in death rates in countries that have managed to give at least 50 doses per 100 people. (Image: News18 Creative)
Despite high vaccination rates, the virus can surge if social-distancing norms are relaxed. (Image: News18 Creative)
96 percent of developing countries have managed to administer less than 10 doses per 100 people. Many are facing unprecedented death rates driven by new COVID-19 variants. (Image: News18 Creative)
Vaccine shortages, pauses due to safety concerns are slowing rollouts, though these countries have reserved enough doses to vaccinate their entire population many times over. (Image: News18 Creative)
Many countries have significantly relaxed lockdown measures, despite having little vaccine protection. This has resulted in a renewed surge in death rates. Only those in the highly-vaccinated target zone (over 50 vaccines per 100 people) can hope to realistically relax social distancing norms. (Image: News18 Creative)
first published: Apr 23, 2021 12:58 pm

