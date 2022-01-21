MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 tests and vaccination lines continue amid Omicron spread

People line up for COVID tests and vaccines as infections continue to spread with the now-dominant Omicron variant, which is spreading far faster than previous versions of the coronavirus. A fast-spreading Omicron variant that causes milder illness compared with previous versions of the coronavirus has fuelled the view that COVID-19 poses less of a risk than in the past. But the extraordinary spread of Omicron in many countries means that in absolute numbers, more people will experience severe disease.

Reuters
January 21, 2022 / 05:36 PM IST
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for the coronavirus disease after cases of the Omicron variant were detected in Porto Alegre, Brazil, January 20. (Image: Reuters)
People queue to be tested for COVID-19 as the pandemic continues in Mexico City, Mexico, January 20. (Image: Reuters)
Luan Ribeiro Ferreira dos Santos receives a dose of Sinovac Biotech's Coronavac vaccine against COVID virus, as the National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) approved its use for children, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, January 20. (Image: Reuters)
People queue as they register to be tested for the coronavirus as the pandemic continues in Mexico City, Mexico, January 20. (Image: Reuters)
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for COVID-19, after cases of the Omicron variant were detected in Porto Alegre, Brazil, January 20. (Image: Reuters)
People wait at a rapid testing site during a mass testing for the coronavirus, after cases of the Omicron variant were detected in Porto Alegre, Brazil, January 20. (Image: Reuters)
People walk past a COVID-19 testing sign during the COVID-19 pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 20. (Image: Reuters)
A woman registers to be tested for the coronavirus as the pandemic continues in Mexico City, Mexico, January 20. (Image: Reuters)
A man receives a booster dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, in Santa Catarina, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico January 19. (Image: Reuters)
People line up to receive a booster dose of the AstraZeneca, coronavirus vaccine, in Santa Catarina, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico January 19. (Image: Reuters)
People queue outside a gym set up as a Respiratory Care Module where workers of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) grant sick leaves to patients with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, January 19. (Image: Reuters)
