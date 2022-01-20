MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

COVID-19 | Take a look at how coronavirus attacks and infects human cells

Mounting evidence suggests that the Omicron variant is less likely to cause serious infections of the throat and lungs. The process through which the novel coronavirus infects a cell is pretty much similar for all variants. Here is all you need to know about the infection.

Moneycontrol News
January 20, 2022 / 05:15 PM IST
Spike proteins of SARS-CoV-2 bind to the ACE2 receptors on the surface of human cells. Here’s everything you need to understand how coronavirus attack cells. (Image: News18 Creative)
Spike proteins of SARS-CoV-2 bind to the ACE2 receptors on the surface of human cells. Here's everything you need to understand about the coronavirus infection. (Image: News18 Creative)
ACE2 is a protein on the surface of many cell types and acts as the receptor for the SARS-CoV-2 virus and allows it to infect the cell. (Image: News18 Creative)
ACE2 is a protein on the surface of many cell types and acts as the receptor for the SARS-CoV-2 virus and allows it to infect the cell. (Image: News18 Creative)
Scientists from the Berlin Institute of Health and the Thorax Clinic at Heidelberg University examined samples from non-virus infected patients to determine which cells of the lungs and bronchi are targets for Covid-19 infection. (Image: News18 Creative)
Scientists from the Berlin Institute of Health and the Thorax Clinic at Heidelberg University examined samples from non-virus infected patients to determine which cells of the lungs and bronchi are targets for Covid-19 infection. (Image: News18 Creative)
Masks minimise the chances of exposure. (Image: News18 Creative)
Masks minimise the chances of exposure. (Image: News18 Creative)
The study also found that density of ACE2 receptor on the cells increased with age and was generally higher in men than in women. (Image: News18 Creative)
The study also found that the density of ACE2 receptors on the cells increased with age and was generally higher in men than in women. (Image: News18 Creative)
Moneycontrol News
January 20, 2022

