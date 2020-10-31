COVID-19 pandemic: Hybrid model of instruction introduced in New York schools

As New York schools reopened, state guidelines for social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic made it impossible for all students to attend classes in person at the same time. Moneycontrol News First grade teacher Megan Garner-Jones teaches students participating remotely and in person during the coronavirus outbreak at School 16 in Yonkers, New York. (Image: AP) Framed through a classroom window, a teacher conducts a class during the coronavirus outbreak at Roosevelt High School - Early College Studies in Yonkers, New York. (Image: AP) Students sit behind plexiglass at their desks during the coronavirus outbreak as Brian Scarano teaches a fourth grade English class at the Osborn School in New York. (Image: AP) Daniel Colli teaches a 10th grade social studies class during the coronavirus outbreak at Roosevelt High School - Early College Studies in New York. (Image: AP) Erick DiVito demonstrates the clarinet as he teaches a remote music class during the coronavirus outbreak at the Osborn School in New York. (Image: AP) Francesca Martilotta teaches a fourth grade English class outdoors during the coronavirus outbreak at the Osborn School in New York. (Image: AP) First grade students sit at their desks set up for proper social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak at the Osborn School in New York. (Image: AP) Students sit in a distanced pattern from their classmates during the coronavirus outbreak in a Kindergarten class at School 16 in New York. (Image: AP) A student runs down a hallway with markers for proper social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak at the Post Road Elementary School in New York. (Image: AP) Student Kenny Scottborough, 19, of the Bronx, works on a laptop in a science class at West Brooklyn Community High School in New York. The high school is a "transfer school," catering to students who haven't done well elsewhere, giving them a chance to graduate and succeed. The school reopened Monday after it was forced to shut down for three weeks due to a spike in coronavirus cases in the neighborhood. (Image: AP) First Published on Oct 31, 2020 01:59 pm