Last Updated : Oct 31, 2020 01:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 pandemic: Hybrid model of instruction introduced in New York schools

As New York schools reopened, state guidelines for social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic made it impossible for all students to attend classes in person at the same time.

Moneycontrol News
First grade teacher Megan Garner-Jones teaches students participating remotely and in person during the coronavirus outbreak at School 16 in Yonkers, New York. (Image: AP)

Framed through a classroom window, a teacher conducts a class during the coronavirus outbreak at Roosevelt High School - Early College Studies in Yonkers, New York. (Image: AP)

Students sit behind plexiglass at their desks during the coronavirus outbreak as Brian Scarano teaches a fourth grade English class at the Osborn School in New York. (Image: AP)

Daniel Colli teaches a 10th grade social studies class during the coronavirus outbreak at Roosevelt High School - Early College Studies in New York. (Image: AP)

Erick DiVito demonstrates the clarinet as he teaches a remote music class during the coronavirus outbreak at the Osborn School in New York. (Image: AP)

Francesca Martilotta teaches a fourth grade English class outdoors during the coronavirus outbreak at the Osborn School in New York. (Image: AP)

First grade students sit at their desks set up for proper social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak at the Osborn School in New York. (Image: AP)

Students sit in a distanced pattern from their classmates during the coronavirus outbreak in a Kindergarten class at School 16 in New York. (Image: AP)

A student runs down a hallway with markers for proper social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak at the Post Road Elementary School in New York. (Image: AP)

Student Kenny Scottborough, 19, of the Bronx, works on a laptop in a science class at West Brooklyn Community High School in New York. The high school is a "transfer school," catering to students who haven't done well elsewhere, giving them a chance to graduate and succeed. The school reopened Monday after it was forced to shut down for three weeks due to a spike in coronavirus cases in the neighborhood. (Image: AP)

First Published on Oct 31, 2020 01:59 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #education #Health #Slideshow #world

