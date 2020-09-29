COVID-19 Impact | A look at how the pandemic is changing the way we work and our social life

The future of the world's workplaces and societies amid the coronavirus pandemic. Reuters A woman sits outside Cafe Du Soleil under bubble tents following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S. (Image: Reuters) General view of staff wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) inside the stadium before the match following the outbreak of the COVID-19. (Image: Reuters) Workers wearing face shields work at an assembly line of mobile phones at Lava International Limited's manufacturing plant, after some restrictions were lifted during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak in Noida, India. (Image: Reuters) A member lifts weights on a bench surrounded by plastic panels to ensure safe distance among gym-goers, at Bally Sports Center, after a five-month quarantine, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Antiguo Cuscatlan, El Salvador. (Image: Reuters) Employees observe social distancing during their lunch break at a factory of Renesas Semiconductor Co. during a government organised tour of the facility following the outbreak of the coronavirus, in Beijing, China. (Image: Reuters) People practice social distancing inside an elevator prior to arriving at their workplaces at World Trade Center after the government announced that private and state companies will reopen their offices after almost two months of lockdown amidst concerns about the spread of coronavirus in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Image: Reuters) An artist performs as screens show audience via the Zoom application during the first six-hour online music festival at a studio amid the spread of the coronavirus disease in Bangkok, Thailand. (Image: Reuters) An employee wearing a protective mask and face shield walks inside a Railink train after the government eased restrictions following the coronavirus outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Image: Reuters) People eat outside of LENA Winebar as restaurants are permitted to offer al fresco dining as part of phase 2 reopening during the COVID-19 spread in the Lower East Side neighborhood of Manhattan in New York City, U.S. (Image: Reuters) Participants take part in a skill test for live-streaming sale during a training session at a clothing market in Yiwu, Zhejiang province, China. (Image: Reuters) A cashier serves customers behind a makeshift plastic barrier as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 at Garis supermarket in Toluca, Mexico. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Sep 29, 2020 05:14 pm