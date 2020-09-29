172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|world|covid-19-impact-a-look-at-how-the-pandemic-is-changing-the-way-we-work-and-our-social-life-5900251.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld
Last Updated : Sep 29, 2020 05:14 PM IST | Source: Reuters

COVID-19 Impact | A look at how the pandemic is changing the way we work and our social life

The future of the world's workplaces and societies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters
A woman sits outside Cafe Du Soleil under bubble tents following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S. (Image: Reuters)

A woman sits outside Cafe Du Soleil under bubble tents following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S. (Image: Reuters)

General view of staff wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) inside the stadium before the match following the outbreak of the COVID-19. (Image: Reuters)

General view of staff wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) inside the stadium before the match following the outbreak of the COVID-19. (Image: Reuters)

Workers wearing face shields work at an assembly line of mobile phones at Lava International Limited's manufacturing plant, after some restrictions were lifted during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak in Noida, India. (Image: Reuters)

Workers wearing face shields work at an assembly line of mobile phones at Lava International Limited's manufacturing plant, after some restrictions were lifted during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak in Noida, India. (Image: Reuters)

A member lifts weights on a bench surrounded by plastic panels to ensure safe distance among gym goers, at Bally Sport Center, after a five-month quarantine, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Antiguo Cuscatlan, El Salvador. (Image: Reuters)

A member lifts weights on a bench surrounded by plastic panels to ensure safe distance among gym-goers, at Bally Sports Center, after a five-month quarantine, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Antiguo Cuscatlan, El Salvador. (Image: Reuters)

Employees observe social distancing during their lunch break at a factory of Renesas Semiconductor Co. during a government organised tour of the facility following the outbreak of the coronavirus, in Beijing, China. (Image: Reuters)

Employees observe social distancing during their lunch break at a factory of Renesas Semiconductor Co. during a government organised tour of the facility following the outbreak of the coronavirus, in Beijing, China. (Image: Reuters)

People practice social distancing inside an elevator prior to arriving to their work places at World Trade Center, after the government announced that private and state companies will reopen their offices after almost two months of lockdown amidst concerns about the spread of coronavirus in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Image: Reuters)

People practice social distancing inside an elevator prior to arriving at their workplaces at World Trade Center after the government announced that private and state companies will reopen their offices after almost two months of lockdown amidst concerns about the spread of coronavirus in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Image: Reuters)

An artist performs as screens show audience via the Zoom application during the first six-hour online music festival at a studio amid the spread of the coronavirus disease in Bangkok, Thailand. (Image: Reuters)

An artist performs as screens show audience via the Zoom application during the first six-hour online music festival at a studio amid the spread of the coronavirus disease in Bangkok, Thailand. (Image: Reuters)

An employee wearing a protective mask and face shield walks inside a Railink train after the government eased restrictions following the coronavirus outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Image: Reuters)

An employee wearing a protective mask and face shield walks inside a Railink train after the government eased restrictions following the coronavirus outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Image: Reuters)

People eat outside of LENA Winebar as restaurants are permitted to offer al fresco dining as part of phase 2 reopening during the COVID-19 spread in the Lower East Side neighborhood of Manhattan in New York City, U.S. (Image: Reuters)

People eat outside of LENA Winebar as restaurants are permitted to offer al fresco dining as part of phase 2 reopening during the COVID-19 spread in the Lower East Side neighborhood of Manhattan in New York City, U.S. (Image: Reuters)

Participants take part in a skill test for live-streaming sale during a training session at a clothing market in Yiwu, Zhejiang province, China. (Image: Reuters)

Participants take part in a skill test for live-streaming sale during a training session at a clothing market in Yiwu, Zhejiang province, China. (Image: Reuters)

A cashier serves customer behind a makeshift plastic barrier as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 at Garis supermarket in Toluca, Mexico. (Image: Reuters)

A cashier serves customers behind a makeshift plastic barrier as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 at Garis supermarket in Toluca, Mexico. (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Sep 29, 2020 05:14 pm

tags #coronavirus #future amid coronavirus #Slideshow #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.