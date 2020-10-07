COVID-19 Impact | A look at how Brazil provided medical care to Amazon's "guardians of the forest"

The Brazilian military provided medical care to the coronavirus-hit Guajajara tribe, Amazon's 'guardians of the forest', amid criticism that Brazil was not protecting vulnerable indigenous people from the pandemic. Guajajara, a tribe that lives on several reservations in the rainforest of Maranhao state, praised the armed forces for air lifting doctors and nurses to do rapid COVID-19 tests and examine for other diseases, but criticized the government’s indigenous health service SESAI for not protecting them against the novel coronavirus. (Image: Reuters)